Analysts Think SHIB Will Pump 10% But These Meme Coins Have More Upside Potential

Meme coins have created a niche for themselves, sprouting the attention of global traders and investors alike.

Despite being born from mere jokes and internet trends, some meme coins have recorded tremendous price increases and overall market growth.

One such meme token that has risen to become the most popular crypto asset is Shiba Inu ($SHIB). Since its debut in August 2020, $SHIB has recorded over 30,000% substantial returns for early investors.

However, there are uncertainties regarding the price stability of this meme sensation as it currently trades below 90.04% of its all-time high recorded on October 28th, 2021.

Nevertheless, analysts believe that with more marketing strategies, utilities, and adoptions from retail and institutional investors, $SHIB could pump to over 10% in value.

However, a spate of new meme coins, including $AI, $LHINU, $SPONGE, $TROLL, and $SIMPSON, have emerged as competitors to the famous $SHIB asset.

Crypto market experts tout these new meme sensations as the new meme kings due to their versatile use cases and potential for significant price increases in 2023.

$SHIB Price Fluctuations: Is a 10% Rise on the Horizon?

$SHIB broke into the crypto market as just another joke and is now regarded as the world’s most popular asset due to its mind-blowing growth trajectory that turned early investors into millionaires.

However, concerns have been raised about $ SHIB’s visibility as a long-term investment due to its near-zero utility. This perception has led pre-existing and new meme traders to view it as a mere speculative asset.

According to the CoinMarketCap market data report, $SHIB was priced at $0.000000001 at the time of its launch in August 2020.

The meme token hovered at the price range until May 2021, when it recorded its major price surge, as it hit a high of $0.00038 on May 10th, shortly after it was listed on the FTX exchange.

$SHIB hit a doldrum till October 28th, when it recorded a significant price rebound and a new all-time high of $0.00008845 on October 28th 2021.

However, there were no major propellers to stable $SHIB price as it closed the year with an over 60% downtrend.

Major markets in 2022 fell off, and the meme giant was no exception. The collapse of the Terra stablecoin in May caused an overall market bearish fall as $SHIB fell to $0.0000071, its lowest price in eight months.

The decline continued till the end of 2022 as the meme token recorded over 75% market value loss.

At press time, $SHIB trades at $0.000009 per token, a 0.23 increase in the last 24 hours.

With $SHIB developers working behind the scenes to solidify the meme token as a means of payment amidst new utilities, and vast adoptions, analysts believe a 10% increase is on the horizon.

While there is uncertainty on when this would happen, some new meme coins, notably, $AI, $LHINU, $SPONGE, $TROLL, and SIMPSON, have emerged with even better upside potentials for investors with oversight for massive returns on a short term period.

AiDoge ($AI)

The bull rally of $DOGE and $SHIB have etched great memories in the mind of early adopters, while for some, it is a regrettable memory to forget as they missed out on the most iconic gains ever.

However, a crypto project embeds advanced artificial intelligence (AI) mechanics as a core utility, with promising signs of an explosive price pump when it lists on exchanges.

$AI tops our list as the best meme coin with great upside potential due to its immersive concept and functional ecosystem.

The new meme sensation is the native token of AiDoge, a phenomenal platform aiming to provide users with high-quality viral memes for social media and crypto trends.

At its core, the platform features an AI-powered meme generator technology capable of creating memes in seconds.

Users simply need to input a detailed description of their meme concept, and the generator automatically creates high-quality memes.

The intrinsic technology behind AiDoge is set to surge and spread through significant sectors such as marketing and advert due to its unique concepts.

Retail and institutional investors will adopt the technology to create branded memes for merchandise, products, etc.

At the heart of the fast-paced AI-powered hub is $AI. The innovative token serves as the credit token to mint memes and power all transactions, governance, and staking.

Already on presale, $AI has enjoyed enormous traction from investors, with over $8.57 million raised so far in just over weeks.

The token trades at $0.0000308 per token, a great opportunity for investors to leverage the meme sensation’s discounted price and earn massive returns when it lists on exchanges.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

The $LHINU token aims to create a new paradigm of meme coins with utility.

The emerging meme token generated over $10 million in its presale and is now set to list on the OKX exchange on May 19th, 2023.

The announcement has sparked excitement within crypto communities as they anticipate one of the greatest price pumps ever in the meme genre due to $ LHINU’s stacks of utilities.

Unlike other meme coins with short-lived pumps due to little or no intrinsic use case, $LHINU powers its ecosystem, Love Hate Inu.

The platform is deployed on the advanced Ethereum chain. It integrates a novel vote-to-earn (V2E) model, which enables individuals to vote on viral and controversial topics and earn commercial ventures as rewards.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang! Token claiming will become available on our website on Friday at 9am UTC! We urge all our $LHINU voters to only claim on our official website! Link In Bio Sign up to @OKX now and get ready to deposit your tokens!https://t.co/q1wd3xL1U9 pic.twitter.com/yaFpd2hLzv — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) May 17, 2023

Members can express their opinions and receive rewards on various topics, including political, economic, educational, religious, and entertainment.

Powered by the Ethereum network, all votes are secure, transparent, legitimate, and tamper-proof.

The meme platform will enjoy great adoptions from brands and industry leaders in need of a secured voting activity geared to customer views on new products and services.

With its first exchange launch set to commence in two days, investors can purchase the token as it embeds upside potential to soar even greater in the future.

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

$SPONGE made its crypto market on May 4th at $0.000073 per token and surged to a 3179% price pump, which equated to an all-time high of $0.002394 in just three days.

At press time, the latest meme coin trades at $0.000507, indicating an 8.48% price increase in the last 24 hours. The token records a trading volume of $4.6m, an impressive valuation based on its early market stages.

$SPONGE appears to anchor the popularity of the popular SpongeBob SquarePants cartoon character.

Although there are no clear indications of hype, investors believe that the core potential of the meme genre, which is hype, is embedded in $SPONGE.

The token’s technical analysis suggests the meme coin massive pump is yet to be over.

$SPONGE trades above the 3-day and 5-day exponential moving average (EMA) indicator priced at $0.000432 and $0.0000476, signaling a bullish market.

As detailed in the meme token roadmap, $SPONGE is committed to generating hype as it strives to list on a tier-one exchange in quarter 3.

Considering the $PEPE listing, the new meme sensation could allude to the Binance platform soon.

$SPONGE is NOW LIVE on OKX’s VOTE TO LIST COMPETITION $SPONGE is up against #BOB #CAPO #MONG & #TURBO So Make your Vote Count! Deposit $10 worth of $SPONGE to your OKX account to vote https://t.co/oN9ykt0vqJ Ends 22nd May 23 2am UTC ⏰ Vote $SPONGE, Absorb the Damp — $SPONGE (@spongeoneth) May 17, 2023

In other news, the OKX exchange has announced that $SPONGE will partake in a voting poll with other viral memecoins, including $MONG, $BOB, $TURBO, and $ILCAPO.

Already in motion, the voting exercise will end by 02:00 AM UTC on May 22nd, 2023. $SPONGE enthusiasts now have the power to make the popular meme token list on OKX.

However, the token must receive over 5,000 votes to be among the two chosen meme sensations to be listed.

To make this happen, members of the innovative meme ecosystem are required to create an OKX account and deposit $10 worth of $SPONGE to their balance.

By 06:00 AM UTC, AM on May 22nd, the exchange will announce the results of each competing meme token.

With the $PEPE price pump predicted to be nearly over, investors now have an opportunity to pivot to meme coins with more upside gain potential, like $SPONGE.

Troll ($TROLL)

Like $SPONGE, $TROLL has no defined intrinsic utility, as it anchors on media hype and its vibrant community.

The meme token debuted on April 4th, 2023, at $0.000000001058287125 and pumped to over 1000% on May 5th, 2023, which equated to an all-time high of $0.000000006411.

However, the meme token is in a doldrum as it struggles to make a quick market rebound.

At press time, $TROLL trades at $3.08e-10, below the 10-day and 21-day simple moving average (SMA) price of $7.079e-10 and $8.576e-10, respectively.

Also rejected by the 3-day and 5-day EMA of $4.400e-10 and $4.601e-10, experts believe $TROLL will make a significant rebound in the future.

However, this forecast anchor on news influence, new utilities, adoptions, and marketing strategies that get integrated.

Already, $TROLL has generated over 1000% upside gains for traders, and a market rebound may look likely in the future.

HOMER ($SIMPSON)

Rounding up our list of meme coins with upside potential is $SIMPSON. The new meme token asserts to make traders and investors laugh and gain high returns.

The core fundamental that propels the growth trajectory of the surging $SPONGE is its plans to integrate a unique Twitter AI Bot as an account on the platform.

The AI Bot will enable users to interact and fetch accurate answers to posts, polls, questions, and the latest trends on Twitter.

The development team also asserts to integrate the same feature into Telegram to enable users to interact and fetch out data and answers to questions seamlessly.

https://t.co/iIQD6SSpKJ Introducing the Homer Simpson meme coin – the fun, lighthearted token that's taking the crypto world by storm! Their unique approach to the meme coin trend is all about having a good time and making gains Plus, with their Twitter and Telegram AI… — Karina Jelinek (@Karijelinek) May 12, 2023

At press time, $SIMPSON is priced at $3.06e-11 per token, with a staggering trading volume of over $23 million in 24 hours.

The token has amassed a 47% price increase in 24 hours, with over 2500% price pump since its debut on May 15th, 2023.

Set to be the hottest meme token with the most explosive gains in 2023, the LBank exchange has announced $SIMPSON as a supported asset for trading.

To maintain its bullish trajectory, the development team of $SIMPSON has announced that the innovative token will launch its non-fungible token (NFT) in two days, expand to other exchanges soon, and integrate marketing strategies to grow its vibrant community.

AMA 8 takeaways

1. NFT is launching in these 2 days. Please be patient and 10K NFTs are fully ready.

2. Listing on more exchanges is coming and still can’t release the name of the exchange because of the confidentiality. — Homer Simpson (@HomerSimpson_HS) May 16, 2023

Investors seeking massive returns on discounted investments should leverage $SIMPSON low price today.

Memecoins Are Rallying: More Exponential Pumps to Set In

In recent weeks, the crypto market meme genre has grown to be the hottest and most speculative sector for investors seeking lucrative returns in a short period.

Tokens such as $PEPE and $WOJAK have provided early adopters up to 7000% upside gains.

However, investors who missed the bull rally of these tokens have an opportunity to explore the new meme kings – $AI, $LHINU, $SPONGE, $TROLL, and $SIMPSON.

These meme sensations integrate unique concepts, vibrant communities, solution-driven utilities, and the potential for an exponential upside growth trajectory.

With these tokens currently trading at a discounted price, investors now have the chance to become early adopters.

