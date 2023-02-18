Altcoin Season Is Taking Off and These 3 New Coin Prices Could 10x

2022 started on a weak foot for the Altcoin market, with the nascent financial landscape dropping below the trillion-dollar market cap due to recurrent industry incidents. This year has begun with a sharp contrast, with the crypto landscape posting a strong bull run to recover its trillion-dollar market cap.

While Bitcoin has played a crucial role in this, several alternative currencies have seen meteoric rises in their token price, hence why many believe the altcoin season is in full swing.

Meanwhile, value-driven investors could potentially make more profits from adding these three promising crypto assets to their portfolio as the bulls continue to hold court in the market.

FIGHT OUT (FGHT)

FGHT is the native token of a fast-rising move-to-earn (M2E) fitness blockchain project named Fight Out. The protocol aims to revolutionize the health and fitness industry by providing timed challenges that help individuals easily hit their target fitness goals from anywhere. While Fight Out is not the only health-conscious move-to-earn (M2E) concept out there, its integration of the metaverse gives it a uniqueness rarely seen in the health and fitness landscape.

Fight Out is essentially broken into physical gym chains or locations where users can visit to look after their health. More impressively, it incorporates virtual reality into the entire exercise regime for users. Using its metaverse potential, users can compete in virtual challenges to boost their performance and gain the FGHT token in return for hitting their goals.

Unleash your inner fighter with Fight Out! Earn rewards and stay motivated every step of the way. Join us now and join the #FightOut revolution! https://t.co/z34Nkx3ffi pic.twitter.com/lN8r9q6Oxv — Fight Out (@FightOut_) February 17, 2023

The amazing thing about this project is that it creates a virtual community from every geographical location for users. This way, users get to meet the best fitness experts while sharing a communal hub with their fellow health enthusiasts.

Each user will be issued a personalized Fight Out non-fungible token (NFT) avatar, which is unique to them. The avatar’s online progress will be a direct representation of the real-world performances of their own. Each ‘soulbound NFT avatar’ will earn another of the platform’s tokens, REPs, which can be used to upgrade their stats and attire in the Fight Out app store.

Fight Out has gained a strong followership since its debut, as more investors aim to be a part of the fitness industry’s future. The project is currently in its presale stages and has so far snapped over $4.3 million in early-bird investment.

This is unprecedented but shows the project’s immense appeal to value-driven investors. The project token is currently selling for $0.02294, and in a recent press release, the Fight Out team announced a 67% token bonus for early-bird investors.

Additionally, investors will be able to opt-in or out of the regular vesting period once the project goes live in the coming days.

C+Charge (CCHG)

CCHG is another alternative altcoin with immense potential. The digital asset powers the C+Charge blockchain project – a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment network targeting the electric vehicle (EV) market.

The EV industry has continued to show a strong investor interest as global interest in green technology ramps up. According to a European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) report, battery-powered vehicles (BEVs) represent about 12.1% of vehicle sales in 2022, while hybrid vehicles posted 22.6%.

While there is an immense market demand for EVs, the infrastructure for charging them needs to be improved. C+Charge aims to address this shortfall by providing EV owners with a network of cheap and affordable charging stations.

Did you know? ❌ The intensive usage of fossil fuels in transportation leads to air pollution and climate change. At C+Charge, we aim to assist the #EV transition and reduce carbon emissions. Join our #presale now ⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#Refi #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/q47dJp6Y5o — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 18, 2023

Additionally, it simplifies the entire payment process by providing users with an on-chain wallet through which they can pay to charge their vehicles using the CCHG token.

But that’s not all. The protocol rewards EV owners who use its charging stations with carbon credits, which is an important component in the world’s fight against greenhouse emissions.

C+Charge also includes a mobile app to make the charging and earning process more seamless. The app will be fully functional with 1.8 million charging stations worldwide and show users where they can charge their vehicles at the best rates.

In essence, The platform is out to change the EV charging infrastructure one driver at a time. Its native token is currently in the presale stage and has garnered over $1.21 million in the third stage.

Early-bird investors can get this token for $0.016 in its current sale window before stage four kicks in.

Metropoly (METRO)

Rounding up our altcoin project with significant upside is Metropoly, a virtual real estate project. Metropoly, which has only recently entered the public eye, aims to change how people build wealth in the real estate landscape.

Rather than going through the rigorous process of booking surveyor appointments to survey the land before purchasing, Metropoly allows users to easily own properties from its large library of houses on its NFT marketplace.

Metropoly is simple to use and accessible to anyone, regardless of geographical location. Users can own properties in bespoke locations for as little as $100 and earn monthly income from the comfort of their own homes.

The fact that each NFT on Metropoly is backed by a real-world property that can be easily verified on the blockchain network is even more intriguing. It allows users to earn a monthly income, see their properties appreciate in real-time, and sell their shares whenever they want.

REMINDER! You still have a chance to buy $METRO at a bonus price of $0.0625!!! So what are you waiting for? Buy now before stage 9 closes down! The clock's ticking… are you ready to be rich? https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#metropoly #Web3 #cryptoevent #Web3event pic.twitter.com/YH8H50HcYx — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 17, 2023

Metropoly, like other similar projects, is powered by a native token called METRO. The digital token is currently in its ninth presale stage and has raised over $508,000. Interested investors can now purchase 1 METRO for $0.0625 during this stage.

