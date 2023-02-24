Crypto News

Altcoin Season is Just Getting Started And These Crypto Can Surge 15x For Early Buyers

As winter in the north hemisphere drags on, altcoins appear have entered Spring. While blue chip cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have posted impressive year-to-date returns in the region of 40%, altcoins are pumping even harder.

Bitcoin year-to-date performance

Out of top 20 (by market capitalization coins), Solana is up a staggering 140%, Avalanche is up 80%, Polygon is up 75% and Shiba Inu and Polkadot are both up over 60%. In the top 50 by market cap, the likes of Aptos are up 280%, The Graph 190%, Lido DAO 170% and Fantom 150%. Layer-2 scaling solution tokens, like Bitcoin’s Stacks and Ethereum’s Optimism are up 260% and 230% respectively.

Amid all this pumping, blockchaincenter.net’s Altcoin Season Index has unsurprisingly been rising in recent weeks. It was last at 41, well above the “Bitcoin Season” level of 25, but still well below the level that would confirm the altcoin season has truly arrived of 75. But this can be taken as bullish for altcoins. Relative to Bitcoin’s current strength, they have a lot of room to run to the upside, before being thought of as comparatively expensive in relation to Bitcoin.

Altcoin season index

With altcoins pumping, investors looking to diversify their crypto portfolio should consider looking at a few presale projects that are currently issuing tokens at a highly discounted price. Getting in early on a presale has historically been the best way to generate returns in crypto, after all. Here is a list of a few presale projects vetted by the Industry Talk team at Cryptonews.com that investors ought to consider.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a brand new web3 fitness application and gym chain that rewards its users for working out, completing challenges, and competing within a first-of-its-kind fitness metaverse.

While existing M2E applications such as STEPN only track steps and require expensive non-fungible token (NFT) buy-ins to take part, Fight Out takes a more holistic approach to tracking and rewarding its users for their exercise and activity, and doesn’t require any expensive buy-ins to take part.

Fight Out is currently conducting a presale of the FGHT token that will power its Web3 ecosystem and has already raised a whopping more than $4.6 million. The token is scheduled to list across centralized exchanges in April at $0.033 per token.

Investors should move quickly as if they secure tokens now, they could be sat on paper gains of nearly 40% by the time the crypto token lists on exchanges at the start of Q2. Investors should be aware that, depending on how many tokens they buy and for how long they choose to vest them, they could get a whopping up to 67% bonus.

Investors can also get an additional 5% bonus on all the tokens purchased by those who used a referral link. Fight Out is also conducting a $250,000 giveaway.

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge is building a revolutionary new blockchain-based Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment system for EV charging stations that will allow the drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) to earn carbon credits for the first time. C+Charge aims to boost the role of carbon credits as a key incentive for the adoption of EVs.

C+Charge wants to democratize the carbon credit market by allowing more of these rewards to find themselves in the hands of the EV owners rather than just the big businesses. C+Charge has just started its pre-sale of the CCHG token that its platform will use to pay at EV charging stations. Tokens are currently selling for $0.017 each, though by the end of the presale, this will have risen by 60%.

Investors interested in getting in early on a promising environmentally friendly cryptocurrency project should move fast, with the project having already raised over $1.5 million and the presale having already entered its second stage.

Investors should also be aware that C+Charge is conducting a generous $50,000 giveaway and recently also decided the implement a burning mechanism to ensure that the crypto token is deflationary.

Metropoly (METRO) – Presale Minimum Target Nearly Hit

Metropoly has an ambitious goal – to transform the real estate market by democratizing access to real estate investment. How? By building the world’s first marketplace for real estate non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

And these NFTs aren’t for digital real estate in some metaverse. These tokens represent a real ownership stake in a real property, that Metropoly will also be renting out so that owners can earn a passive income.

Metropoly is currently conducting a presale to fund its ongoing development and recently reached 54% of its minimum goal of raising $1 million. The start-up has already released a beta version of its platform, which already looks great and is proving very popular.

The barriers to traditional real estate investment around the world are huge. Metropoly hopes its platform can level the playing field, with investors able to start owning property with as little as $100. Presale investors should note that stand a chance at winning a portion of Metropoly’s massive, industry leading $1 million giveaway.

Calvaria (RIA)

Crypto play-to-earn (P2E) gaming start-up Calvaria, which is currently building what is billed to become one of 2023’s most viral blockchain-powered games, recently concluded a presale of the RIA token that will power its Web3 ecosystem.

Calvaria will be releasing its fantasy-themed non-fungible token (NFT) battle cards game Duels of Eternity later this year. Investors who missed out on the presale should not despair – RIA was recently listed on major crypto exchanges like LBank, BKex and Uniswap.

RIA is still trading at a fairly subdued price of just above $0.01. When the game launches later this year, some observers think this price could go much higher.

