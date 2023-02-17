Altcoin Prices Correct From Huge Green Day But These 3 Coins Can Still Provide 10x Returns

Markets are riding high on the back of a great week for Bitcoin.

Fuelled by a surge of network activity and a rumoured short-squeeze on high open-interest levels. Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its highest level in 6 months – at $24,500.

A large +11% local rally saw BTC smash through two tough resistance levels. This ignited altcoin fever yesterday as bulls gained a grip on price action.

Bitcoin Ignites Sensational Altcoin Fever

Amongst the biggest altcoin rallies yesterday was Floki Inu.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) posted a sensational 200% rally to reclaim price levels not seen in a year. Now in a -15% retracement pattern from the local rally top at $0.000068, FLOKI now seems set to consolidate.

Fantom (FTM) joined this explosive market movement with a +40% rally from a bullish double-bottom structure. This too was stopped by fierce resistance at $0.60.

Algorand (ALGO) joined in too pumping 4% yesterday. To bring ALGO’s impressive 2023 rally to a 50% gain. This too was fuelled by macro sentiment from Bitcoin’s rally.

Off the back of news that Binance will be adopting ZK-Snarks, MINA pumped +41%. Resistance forced the rally to stall at $1.25, and MINA is now fighting to flip $1 to support.

Even Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) hammered a 2.7% candle yesterday as the hype around Bitcoin saw 130m surge into LUNC trading volumes.

With markets enthused by Bitcoin reclaiming ground, the crypto winter feels a million miles away.

Altcoins are seeing their best action in months, despite the onset of localised retracement on most charts.

But some altcoins are yet to rally, and we don’t want you to miss out. So below are three under-the-radar altcoins selected by our team of crypto analysts that could still offer explosive 10x returns.

3 Altcoins That Could Still 10x In 2023

Here are Business2Community’s picks for 3 Altcoins that could still 10x in 2023.

C+Charge ($CCHG)

Do you believe there is huge profit potential from the green energy revolution and advent of electric vehicles?

Look no further than C+Charge (CCHG), a new cryptocurrency that’s set to revolutionize the green tech industry.

As electric vehicles (EVs) become more prevalent with the likes of Tesla. The demand for EV charging stations is skyrocketing.

And with the projected $2.4 trillion growth in the carbon credit industry by 2027, there’s never been a better time to jump on board.

But why should only big EV manufacturers like Tesla reap the benefits?

C+Charge offers a game-changing solution.

Its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment system for EV charging, powered by blockchain technology, enables EV owners to have a chance to earn carbon credits and share in the industry’s growth. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of the pie.

The pre-sale of the CCHG token is already underway, offering early investors a chance to get in on the ground floor of this eco-friendly project. Plus, there’s a $50k giveaway for early birds.

Join the C+Charge movement today and be a part of a project that’s not just profitable but also making a difference for the environment. Invest in a brighter, greener future.

Visit C+Charge Now

Meta Masters Guild ($MEMAG)

Meta Masters Guild (MMG) is changing the face of play-2-earn gaming. For too long GameFi projects like Axie Infinity have floundered by prioritising monetization over gameplay.

MMG’s mission to change this, partnering with major triple AAA studios such as GameAround to deliver a high-octane immersive video gaming experience well ahead of any in-game economics via the growing MMG ecosystem.

$MEMAG is currently on its final day of presale – with things set to sell out in a matter of hours!

The ecosystem already has a number of games in the presale including Meta Kart Racers (due to launch Q3). And other titles such as crypto’s first strategic conquest game Meta Masters World and fighter game Raid NFT.

This is impressive project growth from an ecosystem that hasn’t even finished presale funding!

In Meta Masters World players start with a small army, and set out into a war-torn world of PvP empire-building. You can acquire your land by accumulating riches or blood spilled.

There is full character customization planned to allow you to become the character you always imagined. And if you acquire enough land in the meta – your empire will pay you in real life with the planned in-game currency redeemable for $MEMAG too.

There, of course, will be an economics marketplace similar to RuneScape that will allow players to use $MEMAG to upgrade their empires.

More details are set to be revealed on this title soon. Follow Meta Masters Guild on Discord and Telegram to keep up to date.

Participate in the $MEMAG presale here!

Fight Out ($FGHT)

Move-2-Earn made waves last year with projects such as STEPN setting out to monetize simple activities such as walking. But interest collapsed as STEPN’s unsustainable economics became apparent.

Fight Out plans to change that. By delivering a holistic monitoring system that can record any exercise from your time in the weight room to your hours down the Dojo.

Let's go #FightOutCrew! ⚡️ You can now get even more entries on our $250K giveaway by commenting something nice on our CMC page! Remember, it’s free to enter! https://t.co/Y7BVE4PB4c#CryptoPresale #Giveaway #Web3 pic.twitter.com/P2CR1C73gE — Fight Out (@FightOut_) February 17, 2023

With more than $4.2 million raised in a presale launched toward the end of Q4 2022. Fight Out hopes to remove the barriers to entry that come in the form of Web3 knowledge and expensive starter NFTs associated with platforms like STEPN.

The main approach is to open the web3 industry so that everyone can benefit while living a healthy lifestyle. Users who join this new ecosystem will have access to a Move-to-Earn (M2E) fitness app and a chain of physical gyms spread around the world.

Fight Out rewards all types of exercise – and really pays with the native $FGHT token empowering an entire marketplace of physical and digital rewards.

Buy $FGHT now!

Read More from Business2Community!

SEC Sue Terraform Labs and Do Kwon Over TerraUSD Stablecoin Issuance

Bybit NFT Marketplace Partners With Matr1X to Launch New NFT Collection

How is Bitcoin Changing Financial Transactions?