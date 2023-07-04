Altcoin Price Prediction: Bitcoin Dominance Indicator Suggests Altcoin Season is Coming Soon

Altcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies, also experienced positive trends during this period.

Notably, Dogecoin (DOGE), a cryptocurrency inspired by memes, and Ripple (XRP), a payment protocol, were among the altcoins that recorded gains. This indicates a broader upward momentum in the market, extending beyond the performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

#Altcoins have begun their rally, signaling the start of a new minor alt season in the cryptocurrency market. Get ready for potential gains and opportunities in the world of alternative cryptocurrencies! #AltSeason #CryptoRally #GRT #XVG #COMP on pic.twitter.com/o2Js3cHJ2a — Crypto Spot Pro (@CryptoSpotPro) July 3, 2023

Interestingly, the Bitcoin Dominance Indicator suggests the possibility of an upcoming altcoin season, indicating that altcoins such as DOGE, XRP, GCR, and others may receive increased attention and potentially see a rise in value.

GCR Surges by 43.26% in 24 Hours, Showcasing Strong Performance

The Global Currency Reserve (GCR) was the best performer during this period, which experienced a remarkable surge of 43.26 percent within just 24 hours. GCR is a lesser-known cryptocurrency that aims to establish a decentralized global currency accessible to individuals worldwide.

In terms of the overall market, the global cryptocurrency market cap reached a significant milestone of $1.22 trillion, representing a 0.92 percent gain within 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at $31,130.43, showing a moderate increase of 1.32 percent. Ethereum (ETH) was valued at $1,958.16, indicating a more modest gain of 0.58 percent. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.0687, and Ripple (XRP) maintained a price of $0.4911.

These figures highlight the resilience of the market and the diverse performance of different cryptocurrencies during this period.