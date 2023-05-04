Alpha Callers Predict These New Meme Coins Could 100x

As the crypto market experiences a surge in meme coin popularity, traders and investors are on the hunt for the next crypto that could yield exponential returns. With the recent 10,000% rally of Pepe coin still fresh in everyone’s minds, two new contenders have emerged in the meme coin arena: Spongebob ($SPONGE) and AiDoge ($AI).

The cryptocurrency landscape is no stranger to hype, and some of the best meme coins have become an increasingly prominent part of the crypto ecosystem. Often fueled by social media buzz and the whims of the trading community, these digital assets can experience rapid price surges, offering the potential for significant gains to those who jump in early.

Spongebob ($SPONGE): Deep-Sea Dive into Crypto

The recent launch of Spongebob ($SPONGE), an ERC-20 meme token, is an example of a meme coin that has hit the ground running. The “Krabby Patty” of meme coins has garnered attention from alpha callers due to its low market capitalization and impressive early performance. In fact, it has already experienced a +150% rally upon launch and is currently trading at 0.00007186 and quickly rising.

The massive popularity of the SpongeBob SquarePants TV show, which appeals to both children and adults, provides a solid foundation for this meme coin’s potential growth. Capitalizing on the show’s enduring appeal, Spongebob token could well become a major player in the meme coin space and the crypto market in general.

With the initial trading volume and liquidity pool figures looking promising, Spongebob had a strong head start in the market. Drawing comparisons to the meteoric rise of Pepe coin, some alpha callers are predicting that this new meme coin could yield 100x returns or more.

In the first hour of trading, the newly launched $SPONGE token saw a trading volume well over $1 million. With over 75% of market participants on the buying side, the token’s upward trajectory appears likely to persist.

The impressive trading volume is notable for a cryptocurrency that has been in existence for only a few hours. New tokens often grapple with liquidity challenges unless they are supported by well-funded backers.

The liquidity pool for $SPONGE was established at 13:22 UTC today, with total liquidity amounting to $2.21 million.

Will Spongebob Token Skyrocket Like PEPE?

The total supply of the token is 40.4 billion, and the market capitalization stands at nearly $3 million.

Besides finding the token on Uniswap, direct trading is also available on spongebobtoken.io via the Uniswap widget.

$SPONGE’s Twitter account is worth monitoring for future updates as well. As of writing, the account boasts 151 followers and is quickly growing.

Given that PEPE has soared over 6,135% since its debut 17 days ago on April 17th, it’s understandable why savvy investors may be intrigued by $SPONGE. PEPE continues to generate buzz as a DEX-exclusive meme coin, currently priced at $0.000001631 and experiencing a 50% uptick so far today.

AiDoge: The Meme Coin’s Best Friend

AiDoge, a new crypto startup currently in presale, is another digital asset seeking to capitalize on the meme coin craze. Utilizing artificial intelligence, this cryptocurrency has introduced an automated meme coin generator, which could provide early investors with an advantage.

The growing popularity of AiDoge is evident in the success of its presale stages, with the coin’s price steadily increasing. As the project progresses through its 20 planned presale stages, the digital asset could soon sell out, potentially signaling an exciting future for this AI-powered meme coin.

The trend of launching coins directly to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) has been accelerated by the regulatory troubles faced by centralized exchanges such as Coinbase. This shift towards DEXs has also been facilitated by advancements in artificial intelligence, as demonstrated by the creation of Turbo Toad Token ($TURBO) using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

As the crypto market continues to evolve, meme coins like Spongebob ($SPONGE) and AiDoge stand out as intriguing investment opportunities. Their early success, novel approaches, and backing by influential alpha callers have contributed to the growing excitement surrounding these digital assets.

Riding the Meme Coin Wave: High Stakes, High Rewards

The potential for huge returns, as seen in Pepe coin’s recent 10,000% rally, is undeniably enticing for traders. The key to a meme coin’s success often lies in its ability to resonate with the trading community and capture the public’s imagination. With Spongebob ($SPONGE) leveraging the massive popularity of the SpongeBob SquarePants TV show and AiDoge offering a novel, AI-powered approach to meme coin creation, both coins have strong potential to achieve viral growth.

