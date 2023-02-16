Algorand Price Prediction as ALGO Pumps Up 4% in 24 Hours – Can ALGO Reach $10?

Algorand (RAND), the token that powers the high-performance smart-contract-enabled Algorand blockchain that has been touted as a potential “Ethereum killer”, has pumped in tandem with the broader market in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, at current levels near $0.27 per token, RAND was last up around 4% in the last 24 hours. That takes its gains on the year to around 55%, which are comparable to the gains seen in the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization Bitcoin, which is up about 50% this year.

Price Prediction – Where Next for Algorand (RAND)?

Price predictions remain bullish for Algorand, despite the cryptocurrency having failed in recent weeks to break and hold above key resistance levels, namely the 200-Day Moving Average (last just above $0.28) and the mid-2022 lows, also in the $0.28 area. But RAND seems to be forming an expanding ascending triangle, which is typically viewed by technicians as bullish.

Should RAND break to the north of the 200DMA and key $0.28 resistance area and above its recent highs around $0.30, the door is open for a swift rally back to October 2022 highs in the $0.45 area, around 70% up versus current levels.

Can Algorand Hit $10?

A rally to $10 per token for Algorand would require 36x gains from current levels. That sounds like a lot for a coin that already has a fairly large market cap of nearly $2.0 billion, but isn’t out of the question given the cryptocurrency’s history. For example, Algorand posted 30x gains in less than two years from its 2020 lows around $0.10 to its 2021 record highs near $3.0.

At a value of $10 per token, Algorand’s market cap would be just under $70 billion (assuming token supply remains constant), a mark that multiple cryptocurrencies have reached at some point in recent history, despite the youth of the crypto market, which is barely 14 years old. If Algorand sees continual impressive growth and adoption in the coming years, it stands a decent chance of posting 36x gains and reaching a market capitalization of $70 billion.

Algorand (RAND) Alternatives

Algorand is clearly a high potential cryptocurrency project. But it is already fairly well established and, as discussed above, getting 36x gains could take many years.

