ALGO Tumbles After SEC Names It a Security – Investors Are Turning to These Viral Altcoins

The price of $ALGO, the native coin of a decentralized blockchain-based network, Algorand, has experienced a significant drop in value.

This happened after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) classified $ALGO as a security.

At press time, the token is trading at $0.12, with a trading volume of $65 million, representing an 8.96% decrease in the last 24 hours.

The asset has also experienced a decline of 17.39% in the past week and 25.64% in the past month.

This regulatory development has caused investors to feel uncertain about the future of ALGO and explore alternative options.

As a result, a new wave of altcoins, such as Wall Street Memes ($WSM), ecoterra ($ECOTERRA), and yPredict ($YPRED), have gained traction among investors.

These assets have unique concepts and innovative strategies that aim to disrupt existing norms and establish their trajectories.

Wall Street Memes Entices Investors as Reputation Soars

Meme coins are becoming increasingly popular in the unpredictable cryptocurrency market.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) is one such coin that has gained attention even before its listing on exchanges.

The coin originated from the Wall Street Bets Reddit community and the GameStop saga of 2021.

Wall Street Memes aims to “tokenize the movement” and allow ordinary investors to profit from meme tokens, just like many have from meme stocks.

The $WSM token has already raised an impressive $5.1 million in just a few weeks in its ongoing presale, highlighting its potential and traction.

The total supply of $WSM tokens is two billion, with 50% available during the presale.

Additionally, 30% is allocated to community rewards, 10% to DEX liquidity, and 10% to CEX liquidity.

Supported by a community of over one million individuals across various social media platforms, Wall Street Memes solidifies its position in the crypto market.

Furthermore, its ability to appeal to both stock and crypto audiences was evident in its successful initial NFT launch.

The founders, who successfully raised $2.5 million through their Wall Street Bulls NFT collection in 2021, aim to replicate their triumph with the $WSM token.

The $WSM token has the potential to surpass the success of popular meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepecoin, making it the ultimate “King of Memes” and “King of Stonks.”

At press time, the $WSM token is available at a discounted price of $0.0277.

The digital asset can be acquired on the Ethereum blockchain and Binance Smart Chain using ETH, BNB, or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20).

The Wall Street Memes team has already undertaken various initiatives, including a $50K airdrop and 420 NFTs and merchandise release.

This exclusive merchandise, including hoodies, caps, and T-shirts, not only serves as a fashion statement but also symbolizes a new era in finance.

Furthermore, the engagement of notable figures like Elon Musk on Twitter gives $WSM unique credibility.

With this legitimacy and a large social following, $WSM could become an appealing choice for top-tier exchanges.

This has the potential to greatly boost the crypto asset’s value, enabling it to achieve the team’s objective of surpassing a market capitalization of $1 billion.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA): Eco-Friendly Projects Lead the Way for Global Sustainability

Ecoterra is an eco-friendly innovation leveraging the recycle-to-earn (R2E) mechanism, which allows individuals and businesses to earn rewards by engaging in recycling activities.

The green initiative goes beyond recycling as it encompasses a holistic ecosystem featuring a carbon offset marketplace, a marketplace for recycled materials, and a trackable impact profile.

This all-in-one environment promotes collaboration and enhances the ecoterra platform.

The project has achieved significant success in its ongoing presale, generating over $4.8 million within a few months.

At press time, investors can acquire the $ECOTERRA token for $0.00925.

Ecoterra offers several significant benefits compared to conventional methods of promoting recycling, thanks to its utilization of blockchain technology.

By leveraging blockchain, the innovative platform eliminates the necessity for a centralized intermediary.

Its implementation of verified carbon units (VCUs) addresses the prevalent concerns of fraud that have plagued the carbon credit industry, valued at billions of dollars.

As a result, the system achieves cost reduction and enhances security measures.

At the core of ecoterra’s vision is the R2E mechanism. This protocol distributes $ECOTERRA tokens to users who recycle using reverse vending machines (RVMs).

Major beverage brands like Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, and Evian joining the ecoterra ecosystem enhances the project’s appeal to users.

The ecoterra app allows users to recycle bottles from these brands, including Dr. Pepper, via reverse vending machines.

Furthermore, users are rewarded with cryptocurrency for their contributions. This further solidifies ecoterra’s position as an award-winning environmental initiative in the Web3 space.

In the third quarter of 2023, $ECOTERRA is scheduled to be launched on leading cryptocurrency exchanges, as stated in the platform’s whitepaper.

In Q4, the beta versions of the recycle-to-earn application and the recycled materials marketplace will be launched sequentially.

yPredict ($YPRED): AI-driven Crypto Platform Offering Advanced Research and Trading

The ever-changing nature of the cryptocurrency market poses a challenge for experienced traders to analyze and predict the performance of specific tokens.

Consequently, many investors rely on social media trends to inform their investment choices.

To assist traders in gaining better insights and clarity, yPredict is developing an AI-powered platform for trading research and analysis of the cryptocurrency market, offering comprehensive insights.

These advanced predictive models and data insights developed by the top 1% of AI developers and quants empower market participants across various industries to gain an unparalleled competitive advantage.

At the core of yPredict’s platform is the $YPRED token, built on the Polygon blockchain. This token plays a crucial role in facilitating the functionality of the platform.

The $YPRED token is currently available for purchase at $0.09. However, its price will rise by an additional 33.3% during the final stage of the presale.

To attest to its soaring popularity, the platform has raised over $2.1 million in the ongoing presale within a few weeks.

Unlike other crypto prediction markets, the ecosystem offers a comprehensive range of AI-powered actionable insights.

The unique selling points of yPredict revolve around addressing the challenge of algorithmic trading dominance in most financial asset classes.

This platform can identify over 100 chart patterns automatically. It gathers information from social media to give an overview of market sentiment and conducts automated testing on hundreds of technical indicators.

Additionally, financial scientists can offer their predictive models and signals to other users through yPredict, which acts as a marketplace for retail traders to purchase products developers provide.

While the yPredict team does not guarantee flawless results, they highlight that their platform can help filter out market noise and facilitate trading decisions based on statistically probable outcomes.

