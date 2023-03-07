Crypto News

Alameda is Suing Grayscale and DCG, Demands Redemptions and Lower Fees for Trusts

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

alameda

The collapse of SBF’s crypto exchange FTX, and the sister company run by his former girlfriend Caroline Ellison, Alameda, made for one of the most ridiculous high-profile collapses of the entirety of 2022.

Now, the problems faced by the Digital Currency Group has raised further concerns, as Alameda is now trying to recuperate assets from DCG for their creditors.

Alameda sues Grayscale and DCG to enable redemptions

Alameda believes that DCG holds over $250m worth of their clients’ funds, and that they ought to be able to retrieve these assets.

In addition to the claims made against Grayscale and the Digital Currency Group, Alameda also filed claims against the CEO of Grayscale Michael Sonnenshein and the CEO of DCG, Barry Silbert.

According to the complaint by Alameda, Grayscale has been extracting exorbitant management fees from their Bitcoin and Ethereum trusts, and has allowed the trusts to trade at over 50% discount to NAV, which they believe to be unacceptable.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the way in which the Grayscale funds are structured over the course of the last few years, particularly thanks to the fact that the SEC has repeatedly refuses to allow the funds to convert into an ETF.

John J. Ray III is determined to pursue the assets for FTX creditors

John J. Ray III, the infamous specialist in restructuring bankrupt companies that became notorious after taking over Enron after the disaster there, has made it clear that he intends to claw back as much as he possibly can from DCG.

However, it seems highly unlikely that he will be able to succeed in this endeavour, particularly when one considers the fact that Grayscale’s BTC and ETH funds are currently trading at such a large discount relative to NAV.

Relevant news:

Fight Out - Next Big Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $5M Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!