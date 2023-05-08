AiDoge Presale Goes Into Hyperdrive, Raising $1 Million in Less Than 24 Hours



Revolutionary memecoin AiDoge’s crypto presale has gone into overdrive and raised a massive $1 million in just the last 24 hours.

That means the up-and-coming memecoin project, which utilizes revolutionary generative AI technology in its viral meme-making social media platform, has now raised more than $3.8 million from early investors via the sale of its $AI token.

It also means that the presale jumped from its fourth to sixth stage in less than a day – normally a presale stage is expected to take about a week to complete.

With memecoins like SpongeBob (SPONGE), Pepe (PEPE), and Floki (FLOKI) pumping in recent days, investors are hunting for the next small cap memecoin gem to explode higher.

And the still accelerating surge in $AI sales in the last few days suggests many investors think that AiDoge could be the next big meme coin to blow.

If they move quickly, investors still have the chance to secure $AI at a highly discounted price of $0.000028 per token.

With $AI to list on major exchanges at $0.0000336 next quarter, buyers who get in now will be sat on guaranteed paper gains of 20%.

Given the total token supply of 1 trillion, AiDoge will debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges with a fully diluted market cap of $33.6 million.

But many analysts think this fully diluted market cap could go a lot higher, as AiDoge rides the dual waves of growing interest in both AI technology and meme coins.

AiDoge Introduces the Game-Changing Concept of “Meme-to-Earn”

AiDoge (AI) is the crypto token at the intersection of the meme and artificial intelligence (AI) worlds.

AiDoge is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to share and vote on memes created by users via the platform’s breakthrough AI technology.

And users who create the best memes will be rewarded financially in the form of AiDoge’s native $AI token.

This revolutionary new concept of “meme-to-earn” (M2E) introduced by AiDoge is expected to be a game changer.

For the first time, the internet’s best meme creators will be able to turn their hobby into a viable income stream, all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights over their content.

AiDoge’s Revolutionary New AI Meme Generator

AiDoge’s platform “employs advanced AI technology for creating relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts,” the start-up says in its Whitepaper.

“Users provide text prompts for meme generation… the AI processes the input, creating relevant, engaging memes, making meme creation accessible to all”.

Meme creators post their content to the public wall and the community can then vote on their favorites.

The platform has an inbuilt mechanism to promote the best memes and reward their creators with $AI tokens.

AI Doge Breaks the Memecoin Mold – It Actually Has Utility

In a market dominated by utility-lacking meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe, AiDoge (AI) stands tall.

The $AI token serves as the primary currency within AiDoge.

It can be used to 1) purchase credits to generate memes using the platform’s AI technology, 2) stake, allowing users to receive daily rewards and other benefits and 3) reward community members who vote on memes and generate popular content.

As buzz surrounding the revolutionary new meme coin grows, investors should move quickly to secure their $AI tokens ahead of the next price rise.

In just over four days, or when the $AI presale total hits $4.05 million, the price will rise to $0.0000284.

Given the pace at which investors have been scooping up $AI tokens in the last few days, it’s highly likely that another $350,000 will be raised today and the next price rise will come early.

It’s easy to get involved – users can purchase $AI tokens with $ETH, $USDT (ERC-20), $BNB, $USDT (BEP-20) and using their bank card.

