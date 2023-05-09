AiDoge Hits $4.5 Million Milestone as Presale Pump Continues, Just $200,000 to go Until Price Increase

AiDoge, a viral new crypto project that sits at the intersection between the meme and artificial intelligence worlds, is absolutely crushing it right now.

The upstart project’s presale of its native $AI token continues to pump, hitting the $4.5 million milestone earlier in the day.

That means the project has raked in an enormous $1 million in investor funds for a second successive day.

AiDoge is building a revolutionary new social platform that allows users to generate memes using AiDoge’s cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology and earn crypto if their memes are popular.

With just $200,000 to go until the presale enters its eighth stage and the price of each $AI token price rises to $0.0000288, investors should move quickly to secure the token at $0.0000284 while they still can.

Over the course of a further 12 presale stages, the price will be gradually lifted to its DEX and CEX listing price of $0.0000336 per token, meaning investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 18% by the time the coin enters the market.

Investors Love AiDoge’s Meme-to-Earn Mechanism and Are Piling In

On AiDoge’s platform, creators of the most popular memes are rewarded for their efforts with $AI.

AiDoge thus offers meme creators their first viable avenue to an income stream related to their hobby, , all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights over their content.

The revolutionary social platform is thus being referred to as “meme-to-earn”, a ground-breaking new concept that is proving to be a hit amongst the broader crypto investing space.

With new-wave cryptocurrencies like Pepecoin ($PEPE) and SpongeBob ($SPONGE) having seen extraordinary gains in recent days, investors are clearly hunting for the next meme coin gem that could deliver short-term exponential gains.

The sudden surge in AiDoge’s presale suggests many investors think that AiDoge could be the next big meme coin to blow.

With the project boasting such a strong value proposition/use-case, its no wonder that analysts are predicting big upside for $AI.

Popular British YouTube analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks the cryptocurrency has the potential of a 100x coin.

AiDoge – The Meme Hub of the Web3 World

AiDoge is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to share and vote on memes created by users via the platform’s breakthrough AI technology.

AiDoge’s platform “employs advanced AI technology for creating relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts,” the start-up says in its whitepaper.

“Users provide text prompts for meme generation… the AI processes the input, creating relevant, engaging memes, making meme creation accessible to all”.

Meme creators post their content to the public wall and the community can then vote on their favorites.

The platform has an inbuilt mechanism to promote the best memes and reward their creators with $AI tokens.

A Meme Coin With Real Utility

In a market dominated by utility-lacking meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE), AiDoge’s $AI token stands tall.

The $AI token derives its value from functioning as the primary currency within AiDoge.

It can be used to 1) purchase credits to generate memes using the platform’s AI technology, 2) stake, allowing users to receive daily rewards and other benefits and 3) reward community members who vote on memes and generate popular content.

As buzz surrounding the revolutionary new meme coin grows, investors should move quickly to secure their $AI tokens ahead of the next price rise.

It’s easy to get involved – users can purchase $AI tokens with $ETH, $USDT (ERC-20), $BNB, $USDT (BEP-20) and using their bank card.

Assuming AiDoge generates significant traction as the project delivers on its above roadmap in the coming months, 10x or higher gains (meaning a market cap over $300 million) are possible, especially if broader cryptocurrency market risk appetite continues to return.

Some analysts are even projecting even more ambitious targets for AiDoge once listed on exchanges.

Visit AiDoge Here

Related Articles:

3 of the Best Crypto Apps to Give Your Trading an Edge

9 Best Crypto Exchanges USA 2023 – Find a Crypto Trading Platform

Leading Method to Reverse Aging Might Cause Cancer