AI Trading Bot and Analytics Platform Dash 2 Trade Launches on April 11th – D2T Price Pumps

Dash 2 Trade is a crypto signals and trading platform that has been aiming to position itself as the “Bloomberg terminal of crypto”, and after selling out its presale the project has performed impressively, now with a market cap of $31m.

The platform goes live on 11th April

The community has been waiting patiently for the platform to finally go live, and the date is now drawing closer than ever now that there has been an official announcement that the platform will be fully operational from the 11th April 2023.

From this point, the Dash 2 Trade ecosystem will be functionally complete, and traders will be able to make use of all the main facets of the project that have been promised in the white paper.

Holding the token gives benefits when using the platform

Dash 2 Trade is first and foremost a subscription service, in which those who contribute D2T tokens monthly are able to access features of the platform.

There is a free tier to the platform, which is available to everyone and doesn’t require any tokens to be held whatsoever.

However, those who wish to access the fuller suite of features must either pay a monthly fee of 400 D2T for the starter version of the platform, or 1,000 D2T for the full version.

Those who use the platform are granted access to everything that a trader could ever need, including price signals, alerts, technical analysis, and the chance to create one’s own automated trading strategies.

D2T is now listed on a series of exchanges

The Dash 2 Trade token (D2T) is now listed on a variety of exchanges where it can be freely traded, including Uniswap, BitMart, Gate.io and Bilaxy.

This, and the announcement of platform completion, has done wonders for the D2T token, which has appreciated over 3.5x since its lows in early February.

