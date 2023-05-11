AI Meme-Generating Platform AiDoge’s Presale Skyrockets to $5.7 Million, The Next Shiba Inu But With Utility?



Upstart artificial intelligence meme coin project AiDoge’s viral presale continues to surge.

AiDoge is building a revolutionary new social platform that allows users to generate memes using AiDoge’s cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology and earn crypto if their memes are popular.

And the project’s presale of its native $AI token continues to pump, reaching $5.7 million on Thursday.

The viral new crypto project, which observers say sits at the intersection between the meme and artificial intelligence worlds, has been raking in close to $1 million per day this week.

That means, with just over $500,000 to go until the presale enters its 10th stage and the price rises another 1.5% to $0.0000296 from $0.0000292.

Over the course of the next 11 presale stages, the price will be gradually lifted to its DEX and CEX listing price of $0.0000336 per token, meaning investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 15% by the time the coin enters the market.

AiDoge Introduces Revolutionary New Crypto Use Case – Meme-to-Earn (M2E)

On AiDoge’s meme-making and sharing platform, creators of the most popular memes are rewarded for their efforts with $AI.

AiDoge thus offers meme creators their first viable avenue to an income stream related to their hobby, all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights over their content.

Thanks to AiDoge, “meme-to-earn” is now a real thing.

The ground-breaking new crypto use case is already proving to be a hit amongst the broader crypto investing space.

#CryptoWhales are accumulating #AiDoge ($AI), the ground-breaking #AIpowered meme coin that's taking the world by storm! With a presale price of $0.0000288, it's your chance to capitalize on a rare opportunity with immense product utility. Don't miss out! @aidogecrypto #x100 pic.twitter.com/AyX9XW0p2o — F L A⚡️H (@CryptosFlash) May 9, 2023

With new-wave cryptocurrencies like Pepecoin ($PEPE) and SpongeBob ($SPONGE) having seen extraordinary gains in recent days, investors are clearly hunting for the next meme coin gem that could deliver short-term exponential gains.

The sudden surge in AiDoge’s presale this week suggests many investors think that AiDoge could be the next big meme coin to blow.

With the project boasting such a strong value proposition/use-case, it’s no wonder that analysts are predicting big upside for $AI.

Popular British YouTube analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks the cryptocurrency has the potential of a 100x coin.

AiDoge Allows You to Use AI Tech to Make Memes (and Tokens!)

AiDoge is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to create, share and vote on memes created by users via the platform’s breakthrough AI technology.

According to the project’s whitepaper, AiDoge’s platform “employs advanced AI technology for creating relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts”.

“Users provide text prompts for meme generation… the AI processes the input, creating relevant, engaging memes, making meme creation accessible to all”.

Meme creators post their content to the public wall and the community can then vote on their favorites.

The platform has an inbuilt mechanism to promote the best memes and reward their creators with $AI tokens.

A Meme Coin With Actual Utility

In a market dominated by utility-lacking meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE), AiDoge’s $AI token stands tall.

These aforementioned tokens don’t have any underlying use.

$AI, meanwhile, is valuable because it functions as the primary currency within the AiDoge platform, which is expected to be very popular.

It can be used to 1) purchase credits to generate memes using the platform’s AI technology, 2) stake, allowing users to receive daily rewards and other benefits and 3) reward community members who vote on memes and generate popular content.

As buzz surrounding the ground-breaking new meme coin grows, investors should move quickly to secure their $AI tokens ahead of the next price rise.

It’s easy to get involved – users can purchase $AI tokens with $ETH, $USDT (ERC-20), $BNB, $USDT (BEP-20) and using their bank card.

Assuming AiDoge generates significant traction as the project delivers on its above roadmap in the coming months, 10x or higher gains (meaning a market cap over $300 million) are possible, especially if broader cryptocurrency market risk appetite continues to return.

Some analysts are even projecting even more ambitious targets for AiDoge once listed on exchanges.

