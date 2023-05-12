AI is Taking Over Tech, Prompting Wave of AI Altcoins – Here are the Top Contenders

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the biggest theme in tech right now.

It’s been a hugely promising and productive field for a long-time, with machine learning algorithms part and parcel of the services provided by all major tech and data companies.

But, up until only as recently as last November, the world’s ability to interact with AI as if it is another person was never that great.

Enter ChatGPT.

Generative AI company OpenAI released to chatbot last November and it immediately took the world by storm.

ChatGPT could respond to queries in a nuanced, balanced manner.

The chatbot could help solve and walk users through complex problems, such as writing and debugging advanced code, or creating business plans.

The chatbot could produce high-quality content, be that research papers, essays, articles, poetry, social media content and film and play scripts.

Users were astounded.

And ChatGPT’s sudden arrival on the scene last November sent shockwaves through tech.

Tech powerhouses like Microsoft, Google and Tencent were quick to release their own generate AI-powered chatbots (though none quite matching ChatGPT’s capabilities, according to users).

And major tech firms are racing to integrate the latest advancements in generate AI technology into their products.

Google sees advanced AI chatbots as an existential threat to its search engine-focused business and just announced it will be launching its own competitor to GPT-4 (the large language model behind ChatGPT) called PaLM 2.

If the hype is to be believed, it could prove even better.

Either way, as AI has caught the public zeitgeist, its also having a big impact on cryptocurrency markets.

Generally, cryptocurrencies linked to projects that boast a good AI-related use case have outperformed the broader market this year.

Here are a few AI-crypto projects that analysts at Business 2 Community have been keeping an eye on.

Render Network (RNDR)

RNDR is the ERC-20 crypto token that powers the decentralized Render Network, which provides AI-powered animation, motion graphics and VFX rendering services to its users.

While RNDR has pulled around 30% lower from its late-April yearly highs in the $2.60 area, at current levels around $1.77, it is still higher by nearly 4.5x for the year.

Fetch.ai (FET)

FET is the ERC-20 crypto token that powers Fetch.ai’s AI-powered platform for building, deploying and connecting so-called “smart agents” to automate web3 processes.

The platform holds the promise of automating web3 digital asset trading, amongst other things.

FET has succumbed to severe selling pressure this month and recently slipped under its 200DMA.

At current levels around $0.24, it is around 60% below earlier yearly highs above $0.60, but is still up nearly 4x on the year.

SingularityNET (AGIX)

AGIX is the utility token that powers the SingularityNET platform, used for transactions and decentralized project governance.

SingularityNET is a decentralized blockchain-powered AI marketplace that provides unrestricted access to algorithms and applications.

Its main stated goal is to create Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Like FET, AGIX has pulled back substantially in recent weeks, but remains up in the region of 5x on the year.

AiDoge (AI)

AiDoge’s presale of the $AI token that will power its revolutionary AI-powered meme-generating and sharing social media platform has been in overdrive in the last few days.

Amid ongoing demand for exciting new meme coins and growing interest in AI, investors have been rushing to secure $AI tokens whilst they are still cheap.

$AI is currently being sold for $0.0000296, but that price will soon rise to $0.00003 when the presale hits $6.95 million, ahead of a listing price of $0.0000336.

Given AiDoge has been raising in the region of $1 million per day in recent days, investors should move quickly.

With the project boasting such a strong value proposition/use case, it’s no wonder that analysts are predicting big upside for $AI.

Popular British YouTube analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks the cryptocurrency has the potential of a 100x coin.

Visit AiDoge Here

yPredict (YPRED)

yPredict is a brand-new AI-powered trading and market intelligence platform that provides its users with a mix of AI-powered crypto trading signals, price predictions and news/sentiment analysis, all with the aims of handing crypto investors an “unbeatable edge”.

To fund the development of its platform, yPredict is currently conducting a highly successful presale of the YPRED token that will be used to power its platform, which will also allow quants and developers to rent out their profitable algorithms via a marketplace.

The presale has been an enormous success, with YPRED sales already at $950,000.

Interested investors should move quickly as when the presale hits $1.632 million, the price of $YPRED will be lifted 28.5% from its current level of $0.07 to $0.09, before listing at $0.12 later this year.

Visit yPredict Here

