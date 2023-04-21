AI Holds Big Opportunities For Asset Management Giants – Here’s What Their Leaders Are Thinking

Rapid recent developments in generative artificial intelligence technology, such as the release of the viral sensation chatbot ChatGPT by OpenAI last November, look set to transform many industries.

That’s certainly the case for the asset management industry.

AI could help asset managers better understand and communicate with clients. It could help provide better education to clients and employees alike.

And it could help with efficiency within an asset managers business by acting as a central point of intelligence.

AI also poses risks to the asset management industry.

Recently, Bloomberg interviewed a few leaders at some of the world’s largest asset management firms to get their views on how they see AI transforming the industry.

Here is a summary of some of their most interesting comments, as quoted from Bloomberg.

AI Can Help Asset Managers Assist Their Clients

According to Fidelity Investments Vice president, AI and machine-learning research Sarah Hoffman, “while we may not want these tools to advise customers directly, perhaps they can help educate employees, and even help customers prepare before they meet with representatives, so they can ask better questions.”

Vanguard’s Chief Information Officer Nitin Tandon observed that “AI/ML [artificial intelligence/machine learning] models are a tremendous enabler to unearth better insights into what our clients are looking to achieve, their investment behaviors and timelines—often better than clients can themselves”.

“In real-time our advice engines leverage insights like retirement age, savings and spending, investment behaviors and goal parameters, to create customized financial plans that help clients meet their short-term and long-term financial goals,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Betterment co-founder Jon Stein commented that “just as lawyers use AI to simplify case law or draft agreements, financial advisers will use AI to quickly assess client circumstances and articulate goals and plans more effectively”.

“The potential of these tools is immense, and their capabilities are expanding quickly… After creating a plan, AI could be used to monitor client circumstances and recommend corrections along life’s economic path,” Stein continued.

Finally, Nvidia Corp’s Director of global business development for financial services at Kevin Levitt remarked that “generative AI will produce hyperpersonalized content, from advertising copy to email newsletters, increasing the success of campaigns across the entire customer journey from acquisition to retention”.

AI Can Boost An Asset Manager’s Internal Efficiency

“I can imagine a tool like ChatGPT assisting with upgrading our approach to financial literacy and corporate training,” remarked Fidelity Investments’ Sarah Hoffman.

“There are many efforts to share knowledge within large companies; a more powerful AI model could potentially work across multiple business units, leading to more collaboration and greater efficiency,” she continued.

Need for Caution

While the general tone of asset management leaders interviewed by Bloomberg was bullish, some expressed caution about the new technology.

“Unlike traditional software that generates predictable outputs, AI’s ability to learn and adapt means that its responses will evolve over time and may be unpredictable,” Rockefeller Global Family Office’s Chief Investment Officer Jimmy Chang said.

“Training wealth management bots and incorporating their outputs will be more of an art than science as they require nuanced insights, reasoning and judgment across many areas,” he remarked, before advising that “in time the pupils will outshine the teachers; but for now, don’t let them contact your clients directly.”

Related Articles