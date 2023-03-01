AI Crypto Trading Analytics Platform Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Price Leaps 55% as FOMO Kicks In

Trading Intelligence Platform Dash 2 Trade (D2T) rallied a whopping 55% yesterday as liquidity flooded into project following HitBTC CEX listing.

Now trading at $0.03 (a 24 hour change of +28.34%) – the AI driven provider of real-time analytics and social trading data has seen an explosive 48 hours.

Wednesday posted a massive 55% rally for D2T – after a surprise listing on the HitBTC CEX saw price action skyrocket away from the 200 Day MA support trend.

The huge push up – fuelled by a surge of fresh liquidity and trading volume – has left the chart with strong bullish structure.

Markets are paying attention, with the upcoming Dash 2 Trade AI Trading Analytics Platform set to launch amid an AI frenzy in the crypto industry.

Pundits speculate that D2T could go parabolic as markets seek the next Fetch AI and AGIX style AI pumps.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Double-Bottom Could Push New ATH

With D2T launching off an incredibly well-defended double-bottom pattern around $0.01, price action is on the verge of entering an exploration phase if key resistance at $0.03 gives way.

And as D2T now sits as the third biggest gainer on Gate.Io – with a 160% gain over the past month – market sentiment seems bullish.

Now in resistance testing at $0.03 – FOMO ahead of the April 11th D2T product launch could be the fundamental news needed to push higher.

Indeed, breaking this resistance ceiling could see D2T reclaim its all time high at $0.06 in a skyrocket +97.25% move.

The MACD reads 0.001094 – significant bullish divergence, and this supports the idea that D2T could be on the edge of a major pump.

However, the RSI sings a different tune – extremely overheated at 89. This bearish divergence reflects the sudden 55% move, and implies a need to cool off and consolidate at this level.

How High Can Dash 2 Trade Climb?

This makes sense with D2T sitting just below its upper trend line.

So with a topside target at the $0.06 ATH (+97.25%) and risk close by at local support around $0.02 (-34.25%).

Overall this gives D2T a Risk: Reward ratio of 2.84 – a very attractive entry characterised by almost 3x more gain than risk.

It is likely that D2T will consolidate and continue to test resistance at $0.3 – with the next leg up likely to come when D2T’s huge project launch marketing campaign kicks in ahead of April 11th.

