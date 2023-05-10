AI Can Now Predict Crypto Price – Platform With Game-Changing Tech Raises $800K

The demand for accurate crypto price prediction tools in the financial sector is growing, and yPredict, an AI-based crypto research platform, is earning significant attention and funding as it gears up to unveil its foray into the space. The startup has already secured over $800,000 from its $YPRED token presale, showing huge promise for the AI technology-backed cryptocurrency project.

Heads up, everyone! Ypredict Presale Stage 4 is nearing its end! As the clock ticks⏰ we're getting ready to transition into Phase 5. Seize this last chance to be a part of the predictive analytics revolution at the exclusive price of $0.05, before it rises to $0.07! ⌛… pic.twitter.com/hfn5ezmHvM — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 10, 2023

The advancement of AI technology, particularly its potential to accurately forecast cryptocurrency prices, is propelling yPredict to the forefront of the crypto trading sector. The platform’s sophisticated crypto price prediction system, crafted by leading AI developers and quantitative analysts, is being hailed as a significant innovation for traders and investors. With stage 4 of the presale underway, the excitement continues to build.

Visit yPredict Now

AI Crypto Price Prediction: yPredict Raises $800K

In the increasingly competitive and volatile crypto market, the need for sophisticated trading tools to understand and predict crypto price movements has never been more pressing.

Recognizing this demand, yPredict has developed an AI-powered platform that offers traders and investors an edge in the cryptocurrency market.

The platform will use advanced predictive models and data analysis to provide users with a variety of AI-driven signals, breakouts, pattern identification, and social/news sentiment features. Additionally, the ypredict.ai marketplace will allow market specialists to generate a steady income by sharing their predictive models or data studies as trading cues, which traders and investors can subscribe to.

yPredict’s presale has garnered substantial financial backing, amassing more than $800,000 so far. The presale is currently in stage 4 but will transition to stage 5 once the sales of $YPRED tokens exceed $932,000. Investors can secure $YPRED tokens for $0.05 at the moment.

This price will rise to $0.07 in stage 5 before it reaches a listing price of $0.12 on major cryptocurrency exchanges later in the year.

Predicting Profits: AI-Powered Crypto Price Predictions Generate Hype

The release of ChatGPT and other recent advancements in AI technology has ignited a surge of interest in the potential of AI to predict crypto prices. This growing curiosity in AI-driven market prediction tools has launched yPredict into the public eye, as their advanced platform represents a significant step forward in the quest for data-supported crypto price predictions.

Research indicates that AI’s machine learning-based large language models (LLMs) can predict stock price movements, which has substantial implications for the potential of AI technology to forecast crypto prices.

As more traders and investors turn to AI for assistance in the coming years, experts believe that yPredict’s platform and $YPRED token are well-positioned to capitalize on this growing trend. According to their whitepaper, yPredict plans to launch the full version of its Analytics, Repository, and Marketplace by the end of 2023.

yPredict’s Launch, Beta Testing, and Pioneering Partnerships

For those eager to explore yPredict’s groundbreaking platform, the company has already launched a beta version, with a waitlist available for interested parties. The full version of yPredict’s Analytics, Repository, and Marketplace platform is slated for release by the end of 2023, and anticipation is high among industry insiders and investors alike.

Major announcement! #yPredict is thrilled to announce our partnership with #ShubPy to revolutionize AI solutions in financial markets. Combining our AI expertise & ShubPy's scalable solutions, we're poised to transform industries & drive innovation. Exciting developments… pic.twitter.com/IKqF9HO4OH — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 6, 2023

yPredict has also announced a new ambassador program, designed to recognize and reward early investors who advocate for the cryptocurrency project and spread its vision through various forms of social media.

In addition, yPredict has secured a strategic partnership with ShubPy, a reputable development partner with a broad range of experience in scalable solutions. This alliance will enable yPredict to further enhance its AI-powered product and solidify its position in the market.

Now’s the Time: Secure $YPRED Tokens and Join the Future of AI Trading

$YPRED serves as the native token of yPredict’s ecosystem, offering numerous benefits to token holders. To access the platform’s premium features, users must pay a subscription fee of $YPRED. A portion of these fees (10%) will be distributed to existing token holders, creating a passive income stream for investors who hold onto their tokens.

$YPRED owners can also stake their tokens in pools to receive monthly rewards, adding another layer of incentive for long-term investment in the project. With a total token supply of 100 million, 80% will be made available during the public presale, while the remaining 20% will be allocated to liquidity (10%), treasury (5%), and development (5%).

Industry analysts have praised yPredict’s presale for its fairness, as many competing projects reserve a larger proportion of coin supply for insiders. By making 80% of the total token supply available during the public presale, yPredict has drastically reduced the incentive for a rug pull.

Given the expected growth in AI adoption and recovery of the crypto markets, yPredict’s crypto research platform is projected to perform exceptionally well. It’s a timely opportunity for investors to acquire $YPRED tokens, which are presently offered at a lower price.

$YPRED tokens can be purchased using ETH, MATIC, BNB, or by card, making the acquisition process easy and accessible for a wide range of investors.

Visit yPredict Now

Related: