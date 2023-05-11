AI Altcoin Price Predictions – RNDR, AIDOGE, FET, YPRED Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-linked cryptocurrencies have been getting huge amount of attention this year.

That’s not surprising, given the huge strides forward in AI technology that have been witnessed in just the last six months since OpenAI’s release of its viral chatbot ChatGPT.

A wide range of cryptocurrencies/crypto tokens linked to web3 projects that in some way harness the power of AI technology to deliver a service have sprung up in recent months, and many of these coins have seen big pumps.

Here are price predictions for some of the major AI coins being watched by the team at Business 2 Community.

Render Network (RNDR)

RNDR is the ERC-20 crypto token that powers the decentralized Render Network, which provides AI-powered animation, motion graphics and VFX rendering services to its users.

While at current price levels just under $1.70 per token, RNDR is down close to 40% from its late-April highs in the $2.60 area, the crypto token is still up over 4x versus where it began the year close to $0.40.

But RNDR is approaching a key area of support, with the 50 and 100-Day Moving Averages and an uptrend from March to April lows all coinciding in the $1.60-1.70 area.

If RNDR can hold above here, that keeps the prospect of a near-term return to the yearly highs alive.

But if it breaks this uptrend, a fallback below $1.0 is on the cards.

AiDoge (AI)

AiDoge’s presale of the $AI token that will power its revolutionary AI-powered meme-generating and sharing social media platform has been in overdrive in the last few days.

Amid ongoing demand for exciting new meme coins and growing interest in AI, investors have been rushing to secure $AI tokens whilst they are still cheap.

$AI is currently being sold for $0.0000292, but that price will soon rise to $0.0000296 when the presale hits $6 million, ahead of a listing price of $0.0000336.

Given AiDoge has been raising in the region of $1 million per day in recent days, investors should move quickly.

With the project boasting such a strong value proposition/use case, it’s no wonder that analysts are predicting big upside for $AI.

Popular British YouTube analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks the cryptocurrency has the potential of a 100x coin.

Fetch.ai (FET)

FET is the ERC-20 crypto token that powers Fetch.ai’s AI-powered platform for building, deploying and connecting so-called “smart agents” to automate web3 processes.

The platform holds the promise of automating web3 digital asset trading, amongst other things.

Since an early May breakout from an important long-term pennant structure, FET has come under considerable sell pressure and was last trading around $0.25, down around 60% from earlier yearly highs in the $0.60 area.

But FET is still up around 170% on the year. However, if it does break convincingly below its 200DMA, which it is currently probing, these annual gains could quickly be further eroded.

yPredict (YPRED)

yPredict is a brand new AI-powered trading and market intelligence platform that provides its users with a mix of AI-powered crypto trading signals, price predictions and news/sentiment analysis, all with the aims of handing crypto investors an “unbeatable edge”.

To fund the development of its platform, yPredict is currently conducting a highly successful presale of the YPRED token that will be used to power its platform, which will also allow quants and developers to rent out their profitable algorithms via a marketplace.

The presale has been an enormous success, with YPRED sales already at $900,000.

Interested investors should move quickly as when the presale hits $932,000, the price of $YPRED will be lifted from its current level of $0.05 to $0.07, before listing at $0.12 later this year.

