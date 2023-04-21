After the Dip, Time to Buy Ethereum? Is Arbitrum or This New Crypto a Better Investment?

After reaching a 10-month high of $2,146 on April 17, the Ethereum price action seems to be tapering. At press time, the ETH token trades at the lower end of a $1,900 price threshold.

Nonetheless, its layer-2 scaling solution has also caught the eye of investors after rallying over 188% within the last 30 days.

With investors looking for strong, promising projects, could this be an ideal time to buy Ethereum or invest in Arbitrum?

The answer is more complex than what it appears on the surface level. Ethereum and Arbitrum also hold a strong investor community with significant price action between the two projects.

Value-driven investors are instead looking elsewhere for promising projects with significant upside potential.

One such taking the crypto space by storm is Web3-based freelance and recruiting platform, DeeLance.

ETH And ARB Price Actions Stalling?

At press time, the Ethereum price action stands at $1,928.46, indicating a downtrend of 1.46% in the last 24 hours.

After its significant rally on April 17, the ETH token has since slumped 5.5% in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, it is not all gloom for the foremost smart contract network. The digital asset has posted a 6.81% increase in the past 30 days and about 16% in the last 90 days.

This shows that Ethereum still holds mass appeal for most investors.

$ ETH’s other technical data show a subtle bullish momentum. Its 50-day moving average (MA) price stands at $1,799, while its longer-term 200-day MA price of $1,494 shows that the digital asset is still riding the bullish wave.

However, its relative strength index (RSI) oscillator figure of 51.46 shows that ETH is currently in the underbought region while Its moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) is posting a strong sell signal which underlies the broader crypto market’s bearish stance.

On the other side of the spectrum, Arbitrum is also seeing strong bearish activity.

Trading at $1.45, the layer-2 token is down 3.77% in the past day. Its seven-day rally stands at 6.28%, with its one-month rally at an impressive 190.96%.

$ARB’s other technicals are not solid, given that the ERC-20 token debuted a month ago. Its RSI has a figure of 51.61 which shows it is still in the underbought region.

However, its MACD is non-existent, making it hard to determine the current market trend underlying investors’ choices.

Ethereum and Arbitrum’s current price decline provides an avenue for investors to stockpile them for a bargain.

However, value-driven investors are now focusing on a new Ethereum blockchain project that has been making waves.

Given that it is still in its presale stage, investors can unlock significant upside on their investment before the token eventually makes its debut in the crypto market.

So, what is this mystery project?

DeeLance: Upwork But for the Future

Distributed ledger technology (DLT) or blockchain has been applauded for its disruptive nature.

The innovative accounting solution has changed the narrative of several industries, including finance, medicine, governance, and even social constructs.

However, its new focus is on the freelancing and recruiting industries.

This solution is being brought by the DeeLance project. Launched on the Ethereum blockchain, this innovative project is a decentralized freelancing and recruitment platform.

DeeLance is the new decentralized ecosystem’s Web3 version of Upwork and Fiverr. According to its development team, the project aims to change how individuals work and hire talents.

The platform accomplishes this by utilizing an open-source, tamper-proof blockchain framework that enables freelancers to apply for jobs in minutes and employers to hire talent based on preconfigured metrics.

This way, freelancers can better streamline their job search with minimal wasted time.

Furthermore, freelancers retain ownership of their work until payment is received. This is possible because DeeLance’s system incorporates a non-fungible token (NFT) concept.

NFTs are widely used to demonstrate digital ownership of items. They are unique tokenized assets that can be transferred from one party to another.

This way, freelancers can tokenize their tasks and only transfer when payment is received.

The metaverse concept, powered by NFTs, is also widely used. This virtual reality landscape enables users to use digital avatars to work and socialize.

The best part about this project is that, compared to traditional platforms like Freelancer and Upwork, freelancers pay one-fifth in client fees to use the platform.

The $DLANCE token powers all of these concepts in the DeeLance ecosystem.

Since debuting a month ago, the $DLANCE token has enjoyed significant investor interest. The ERC-20 token has already raised over $336,000 in its first presale stage.

This demonstrates the enormous interest in the digital asset and allows value-driven investors to purchase the freelance token before its next price increase from $0.025 to $0.029, representing a 16% increase.

Investors who buy into the $DLANCE token can rest assured of locking in 112% profit when it launches in the coming months.

