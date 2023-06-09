ADA, SOL & MATIC Prices Crushed by SEC’s Security Classification, But These Metrics Show These Blockchains Are Far From Dead

Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) were amongst the dozens of cryptocurrencies named as securities in this week’s double whammy of US Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase.

And all three have seen a sharp price decline this week, as investors rush to dump the tokens out of fear that regulatory uncertainty will see them pulled from US-based digital asset exchanges and platforms.

If ADA, SOL and MATIC broadly become unavailable now to the US public, this could remove a key source of liquidity for these tokens and their budding decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, or so the thinking goes.

ADA, SOL & MATIC Prices Crushed by SEC’s Security Classification

ADA was last down over 20% this week (its worst week in over two years), and eyeing a breakout to fresh yearly lows underneath $0.30 and below support in the form of the March lows.

A break below here could open the door to a retest of late-2022 lows in the $0.24 area.

SOL, meanwhile, is eyeing a retest of its March lows, with the crypto having now convincingly rejected a retest of a long-term downtrend from late-2021 into 2022 and fallen back under its 200-Day Moving Average.

Finally, MATIC is eyeing a retest of last September’s lows in the $0.69 area, after this week’s SEC events triggered a breakout below a key long-term uptrend.

If the US courts side with the SEC’s classification of these tokens as crypto securities, this could be a devastating blow to their chances at garnering significant long-term adoption in the US, the world’s most important market.

Exchanges and platforms wishing to list the tokens, the token’s creators and those building decentralized applications on top of Cardano, Solana and Polygon blockchains could all face prohibitively high legal compliance costs that could completely stifle any ecosystem growth in the US.

And the sharp price drops in ADA, SOL and MATIC suggest that just the threat of security classification has already had a chilling effect on investor sentiment.

But Resilient Network Activity Shows These Blockchains Are Far From Dead

However, while they now face significant new uncertainties in the US market, calls for the demise of the Cardano, Solana and Polygon blockchains are premature.

The world is much bigger than the US, after all, and if the US drops the ball with these crypto networks, other regions (Europe and Asia) might not.

And on-chain activity data suggests that, for now, the Cardano, Solana and Polygon networks all remain in good health.

Let’s take a closer look.

Cardano (ADA)

As per data supplied by CoinMetrics to crypto analytics firm Messari, while the number of daily transactions happening on the Cardano blockchain has dropped sharply from over 100,000 per day to around 70,000 in the last few days, transaction numbers remain well within recent norms.

Meanwhile, though the daily USD value of transactions taking place on the Cardano network has continued to slide from its recent peak near $36 billion and recently fell under $15 billion, this remains well above levels from earlier this year.

Indeed, the USD transaction volumes on the Cardano network appear to be just in the natural process of retracing back from the recent meme coin mania-induced spike, which was seen across blockchains.

The number of daily active addresses interacting with the Cardano network, meanwhile, remains around 57,000, which is consistent with normal levels for 2023.

In terms of DeFi, Cardano has seen a sharp drop in its trade value locked (TVL) – defined as the value of crypto locked in smart contracts developed and deployed by DeFi applications – of about 20% in recent days, as per DeFi Llama data.

However, most of this is down to the depreciation of ADA’s USD value, rather than an exodus of crypto tokens from the blockchain’s DeFi ecosystem.

Solana (SOL)

Turning to the Solana network, blockchain fees have remained resilient in recent days in the $30,000 area, consistent with recent levels, while daily active users has actually seen a slight uptick from around 100,000 per day to around 140,000, according to data presented by Token Terminal.

Solana’s TVL, meanwhile, has remained close to yearly peaks in the $1 billion region, despite the near 20% drop in price this week, as per DeFi Llama.

Polygon (MATIC)

Turning to the Polygon network, blockchain fees have been declining in recent days, and at only just over $80,000 on Thursday, were at their lowest level since early April, as per Token Terminal.

But $80,000 in daily fees is still broadly consistent with the amount the blockchain has been collecting in recent months and isn’t a sign of catastrophe.

Daily active users interacting with the blockchain, meanwhile, were last around 330,000, down from recent highs, but also consistent with recent levels.

Finally, Polygon’s TVL has remained broadly unchanged in the $1.5 billion region in recent months, as per DeFi Llama data, a sign that an exodus in crypto capital from the network’s DeFi ecosystem has not been triggered by the SEC’s lawsuit.

Related Articles