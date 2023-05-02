A New Era of Meme Coin is Upon Us: Which of These Coins Can Overtake DOGE or SHIB?

For years, the meme coin space has been the domain of two undisputed meme coin market cap leaders—Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

However, the status quo may be in for a change as a new generation of meme coins makes its debut, each determined to create its own brand and attract the attention of cryptocurrency market observers—with some offering a lot more utility and interest than the current market leaders.

As we explore the future of the meme coin market, which contenders are poised to challenge the current frontrunners and make a name for themselves?

AiDoge: Pioneering AI-Driven Meme Creation

AiDoge is an AI-powered meme generation platform that has caught the attention of many meme coin investors.

In its second presale stage, the project has so far raised $827,000.

With a total of 20 presale stages, the AI tokens are selling out fast, thanks to the growing popularity of AI and meme coins.

What sets AiDoge apart from other AI cryptos is its innovative automated meme generator.

This unique feature gives investors an edge, as the coin leverages both AI and meme trends to become a potential game-changer in the crypto space.

The surging prices of cryptocurrencies like Conflux and Pepe Coin, which belong to both the meme and AI categories, provide additional validation of AiDoge’s promising prospects.

AiDoge’s real-world utility assures investors of impressive returns on investment (ROI) as the coin could go mainstream soon.

Unlike other meme coins that lack utility, AiDoge leverages the power of artificial intelligence to create memes that reflect current trends and news within the ecosystem, making meme generators accessible to all.

The platform also incentivizes users and meme voting through its native meme token, $AI.

AiDoge’s ecosystem is adaptable and dynamic, and the project team is confident that the crypto space will embrace this innovative venture.

With a focus on disrupting the meme coin industry and community engagement, AiDoge is poised to become the biggest name in the meme coin space.

LHINU: Love It or Hate It, It’s Making a Splash

Love Hate Inu (LHINU) has received a nod of approval from the internet activist group Anonymous, which cited the coin as a potential successor to SHIB.

Anonymous informed its 11.8 million followers on Facebook that LHINU could replicate SHIB’s success, where an $8,000 investment turned into $5.7 billion.

Users can vote on anything from celebrities to trending topics, and the platform’s secure and transparent voting mechanism is a key selling point.

The project also offers staking incentives, premium features, and rewards for top-ranking meme creators.

LHINU’s ultra-fair presale structure, with 90% of the total supply of 100 billion tokens made available to the public, ensures a level playing field for investors.

There is no vesting period, no private sale, and the minimum purchase amount is 10 LHINU.

LHINU’s CEO, Carl Dawkins, expressed excitement about the endorsement from Anonymous, stating that it effectively elevated Love Hate Inu to the top rank of crypto assets.

With its strong utility, secure voting, and community-driven approach, LHINU is positioned to become one of the hottest meme coins of the year.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang! The final stage of the $LHINU #Presale has sold out! Thank you to all our voters, followers and future creators! pic.twitter.com/tH9NBsaP18 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) May 2, 2023

The Love Hate Inu presale has successfully concluded, raising over $10.2 million, and the $LHINU token is now available for purchase at its listing price of $0.000145.

PEPE: The Frog Meme Coin That Leaped into the Top 100 Crypto Chart

Pepe Coin’s meteoric rise has been nothing short of astonishing.

With a 1,900% jump, PEPE has entered the top 100 cryptos by market cap and boasts a market cap of over $480 million.

The meme coin has seen a remarkable surge of 1,969%, capturing the interest of traders and investors alike.

Pepe Coin’s entry into the top 100 cryptos is a testament to its growing popularity. In just 15 days, the asset’s market capitalization increased from nothing to $480 million.

CoinGecko reports that the meme coin has seen a 281% gain over the week, making it the third-largest meme coin by market cap, joining the ranks of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The hourly chart indicates that $PEPE may have entered a short-term consolidation phase.

$PEPE price stands at $0.0000010478, with a modest 0.98% increase so far today but down almost 27% from its intraday high of $0.000001450.

$PEPE’s success is not only attributed to its impressive returns but also to the tremendous profits made by early investors.

dimethyltryptamine.eth bought 5.4T $PEPE for 0.125 ETH ($250) on 14th April. Since then he sold 1.5T for 500 ETH+ and still holds 3.9T PEPE worth $4.15M at current prices. Ladies and gentlemen: Crypto! pic.twitter.com/bnJlhJtxgq — Loopify ‍♂️ (@Loopifyyy) May 1, 2023

Twitter user Loopify reported that Dimethyltryptamine.eth purchased 5.4 trillion $PEPE at a cost of 0.125 ETH (worth $250) on April 14.

The investor later sold 1.5 trillion $PEPE for more than 500 ETH while still holding 3.9 trillion meme coins, bringing the total value to $4.4 million at its current price.

$PEPE’s incredible rise has undoubtedly earned attention from the crypto space, and its entry into the top 100 cryptos is a significant milestone.

$PEPE currently has support from the hourly 50-EMA dynamic support at $0.00000103 followed by the Fib 0.236 level at $0.0000009857.

The cryptocurrency is experiencing resistance from the hourly 20-EMA in confluence with the Fib 0.5 level of $0.0000011717.

Meme Coins AiDoge, LHINU, and PEPE are Set to Make an Impact in the Crypto Market

The meme coin market is witnessing a resurgence with growth and innovation driven by the emergence of AiDoge, LHINU, and PEPE.

These meme coins are making themselves known with their unique features and strong community engagement, and they are quickly becoming contenders within the meme coin space.

As they continue to gain popularity, they have the potential to challenge the market leadership of DOGE and SHIB.

