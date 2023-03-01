A Guide to the Top Publicly Listed Stocks in the iGaming Industry

It is a wonderful time to be involved in the iGaming sector. As many nations seek to solidify the regulatory frameworks of their iGaming markets, improving the integrity and fairness of player experiences, there are many iGaming companies ready to strike and provide immersive gambling environments.

New technology, increased interest, and new ways to play all contribute to this growing industry and make investing even more fulfilling. If you’re thinking of investing or trading stocks within the iGaming sector, this quartet of conglomerates is well worth researching as a starting point.

Evolution AB

Swedish iGaming giant Evolution Gaming Group is one of the leading B2B iGaming software suppliers on the planet. Since 2006, Evolution has been pioneering the industry with its unique live dealer experiences. Its live dealer studio in the Latvian capital of Riga remains the largest live casino studio on the planet. It’s a testament to Evolution’s innovation and creativity that it’s been named B2B Live Casino Supplier of the Year by EGR ever since the category was established in 2010.

As the years have elapsed, Evolution has also moved to strengthen its foothold in the wider iGaming scene, completing acquisitions of multiple online slot studios like NetEnt, Big Time Gaming and Nolimit City. All of which continue to operate as their own entities today. The company’s full suite of iGaming content has since been made available at a string of forward-thinking online casinos, including cryptocurrency casino Big Wins, which supports betting in 12 cryptocurrencies. Evolution is one of its most prominent game providers alongside its subsidiaries NetEnt and Nolimit City.

Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment is one of the behemoths in the world of iGaming and sports betting. In the UK, Flutter Entertainment holds a significant market share, owning the likes of Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet. It was formed as part of a merger between Betfair and Paddy Power in September 2015 and Flutter would later embark on a bold acquisition of The Stars Group, which comprised iGaming brands like PokerStars, FoxBet and Full Tilt Poker.

In 2021, Flutter Entertainment’s full-year revenues broke the £6 billion barrier, with net income totalling £411.9 million. Its most recent acquisition came in January 2022, when it purchased leading online bingo room Tombola. Tombola’s household recognition boosted this deal for the entertainment giant.

Entain

Formerly known as GVC Holdings, Entain is another iGaming and sports betting giant, listed on the London Stock Exchange and part of the FTSE 100 Index. Entain’s most notable gambling brands include Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin. The company rebranded to Entain plc from GVC in December 2020.

Entain not only has roots in the UK and European iGaming market, but it’s also working hard to leverage the possibilities in licensed US states too. In July 2018, Entain partnered with MGM Resorts International in a $200 million deal to launch BetMGM – an industry-leading online sportsbook brand that’s now live across multiple US states and looking to expand into many more.

Light & Wonder

Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder are one of the leading suppliers of iGaming services in the US market. Formerly known as Scientific Games, the company underwent a contemporary rebrand in March 2022. The company has undergone a string of acquisitions in the last couple of decades to solidify its position as an iGaming and land-based gaming giant.

The company purchased UK gaming producer Barcrest in 2010, slot machine manufacturers WMS Industries and Bally Technologies in 2013 and 2014, followed by social gaming firm NYX Gaming Group in 2017. As of 2020, the firm had a global workforce of 9,000+ and is listed on the Nasdaq, which is home to some of the biggest names in tech, including Facebook.

There are several other iGaming-themed equities too, but this starter for ten should be more than enough to dip your toes into this fast-moving industry.