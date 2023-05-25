82% of Gig Workers Happier Working on Their Own – Here’s How to Succeed Freelancing in Web3

In an era characterized by continuous and rapid technological advancement, the nature of work has also changed dramatically. The gig economy, a sector of work driven by independent, temporary workers, has surged to prominence. With 36% of American workers–equivalent to 57 million people–engaged in gig work, this upturn is more than a passing trend.

Over the last two decades, the gig economy has taken significant strides. From comprising just 10% of the US workforce in 2005, it soared to 15.8% in 2015. In the present day, the gig economy shows signs of outpacing traditional employment, growing three times faster than the total US workforce. This substantial growth hints at the gig economy’s prominent role in shaping the future of work.

In short, digital advancements have brought substantial changes to the traditional nine-to-five paradigm. The ubiquity of internet access and technology has made remote work more attainable than ever.

Today, over two-thirds of people work remotely at least once a week, with 53% working from home for at least half of the week. These changing work norms bolster the gig economy, granting freelancers the flexibility and independence they desire.

Despite its growth, the gig economy is not without its challenges. Web2 platforms like Upwork and Fiverr dominate the freelance market, often to the disadvantage of freelancers and employers. These platforms impose high fees and exercise substantial control over the market. Yet, emerging web3 technologies may offer a solution, providing a decentralized alternative to traditional gig platforms.

The Future Freelancing with DeeLance

DeeLance, a blockchain-based freelancing platform, is preparing to change the gig economy landscape. Recently, DeeLance made headlines by crossing the $1 million mark in the presale of its native $DLANCE token, and it’s still going strong. The buzz surrounding DeeLance centers on its potential to transform the remote freelance industry by eliminating the middleman, reducing fees for freelancers and employers and increasing transparency.

The fundamental promise of DeeLance lies in its application of blockchain technology. By tokenizing freelance work products into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), DeeLance plans to facilitate the secure and reliable transfer of work ownership. This approach directly addresses prevalent issues in the gig economy such as copyright infringement and payment fraud, offering freelancers an added layer of security and peace of mind.

When it becomes operational, DeeLance will prioritize accessibility and affordability. Unlike many existing platforms, DeeLance intends to offer easy signup procedures without the need for browser plugins, third-party apps, or credit card details. Moreover, payments on the platform will be made swiftly in crypto, providing a transparent and secure system for all users.

The Rising Popularity of DeeLance

Ahead of its launch, DeeLance is attracting considerable attention. Its presale ranks among the best of 2023. With a rapidly growing community on social media platforms and endorsements from leading crypto analysts, DeeLance seems likely to make significant strides in the gig economy.

The project has also gathered considerable attention on social media, with its Twitter account boasting over 28,000 followers. Additionally, its Telegram and Discord channels have successfully attracted more than 12,000 and 4,000 members respectively.

As the gig economy continues to grow, web3 technologies like DeeLance offer promising solutions for the challenges faced by freelancers. By prioritizing decentralization, transparency, and security, these technologies may soon redefine success in the gig economy.

