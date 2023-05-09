5 Altcoins With the Most Promising Utility and Upside Potential Right Now

Bitcoin (BTC) is the largest digital asset and currently receives the lion’s share of media attention, with over 46.9% dominance in the overall crypto market at press time.

However, since its inception in 2009, thousands of cryptocurrencies have debuted on the market, creating a landscape of opportunities for investors.

Some of these altcoins embed significant innovations and a stack of utility that distinguish them from Bitcoin, while others scaled to become popular digital brands and social media memes through internet hype.

Although cryptocurrency investing remains speculative, the best crypto asset offers lucrative returns on investments for early birds.

In this article, we explore and give insights on the best five altcoins with the most promising utility based on unique concepts, fundamental and technical analysis, and the upside potential of over 100x gains.

1. DeeLance ($DLANCE)

Starting our list of the top altcoins with the most promising utility and upside potentials is $DLANCE, the crypto token of an emerging decentralized freelance marketplace, DeeLance.

The soaring token has gained significant traction in its presale, raising $738,000 in a matter of weeks.

DeeLance is an Ethereum blockchain-powered crypto project that combines the Web3 model, non-fungible token (NFT) technology, and the metaverse to create a secure and transparent marketplace for employers and freelancers to collaborate.

The project’s key fundamental is its iconic freelance marketplace that aims to overthrow traditional leaders, including Fiverr, Upwork, LinkedIn, and many more.

DeeLance offers consistent employment and enables freelancers to tokenize their tasks/services into NFTs which are transferred to recruiters when agreed payments are released.

The platform supports two payments: fiat and crypto – $DLANCE and other preferred assets.

The Web3-powered marketplace uses smart contract-powered escrow accounts that lock payments securely and automatically disburse payments to creatives when employers approve tasks.

In the DeeLance metaverse, freelancers and hirers are offered NFT avatars to interact, collaborate, advertise portfolios, advertise job tasks, rent offices, schedule meetings, interviews, and more.

All metaverse transactions are processed in $DLANCE, which will create strong demand for the innovative token.

Traders keen on investing in low tokens and earning massive returns should purchase the fast-surging token today.

Already selling fast on presale, $DLANCE trades at a discounted price of $0.029 and embeds the core utilities and value potentials to pump in price when it lists on public exchanges.

2. AiDoge ($AI)

$AI ranks as the second altcoin on our list based on its state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) model that merges with the crypto meme genre.

Since the magnificent bull rally of $DOGE and $SHIB, there’s been a spate of meme coins debuting on the crypto market.

Although they offer early investors high gains, they often hit a bearish point soon after due to a lack of intrinsic value.

$AiDoge differentiates itself by combining the power of AI and the internet industry.

The innovative platform aims to provide investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growing AI industry and earn rewards by generating memes and trading its utility token.

The meme ecosystem features an advanced AI-powered meme generator that enables members to mint high-quality memes easily via a text prompt.

Users type in their creative meme concept, and the AiDoge meme generator automatically creates it.

This function is useful as members can easily create memes that align with crypto trends, social media, internet and earn popularity due to massive engagements.

Powered by its meme-to-earn model (M2E), users with the most creative memes are rewarded with $AI tokens which can be staked to earn passive ventures without even trading.

At its core, AiDoge’s unique utility fundamentals will drive adoptions from the advertising and marketing industries keen on generating memes that resonate with their brands and target audience.

This will act as a catalyst for the demand for $AI and cause a hike in price value.

Like $DLANCE, $AI is on presale and trades at $0.0000284 per token. Investors can lock into the low price of the meme token and earn great returns in the future.

The meme sensation presale has already raised over $4.27 million from early investors, with promises of a staggering price pump when it lists on public exchanges.

3. Arbitrum ($ARB)

$ARB is the native token of Arbitrum, a revolutionary Ethereum layer-two scaling solution that aims to proffer high speed, scalability, and low-cost transaction process.

The $ARB token powers its ecosystem and is set to soar in value due to its innovative fundamentals, which aim to provide investment opportunities for traders looking to earn great financial ventures.

The Arbitrum platform provides a seamless hub where developers can easily access the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) contracts, process transactions, and still enjoy optimal security from Ethereum’s layer one chain.

The $ARB token, which is expected to provide solutions to the Ethereum platform’s shortcomings, will be in high demand from developers, traders, and investors.

At press time, $ARB is priced at $1.10 per token with a staggering 24-hour trading volume of $529.3 million.

The layer-two token hit a bearish trend on May 5th, losing over 29% of its price value as the relative strength index resides at 33.52 – signaling a steep downtrend.

However, similar to versatile crypto assets with intrinsic value, $ARB market sentiments indicate an incoming rebound with a potential upside pump of 10x in the future.

Investors can leverage on the current low price of $ARB and earn great rewards from an anticipated bullish run.

4. Apecoin ($APE)

$APE is the fourth altcoin on our list, with excellent use cases and high-profit potential.

Inspired by the renowned valuable non-fungible token (NFT) collection: the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the crypto asset aims to be the central pillar of developing a decentralized web3 ecosystem.

While there isn’t much information about $APE, financial experts predict that this innovative asset will become the cryptocurrency of choice for the entire metaverse economy due to its strong fundamentals.

This is because top NFT companies such as Yuga Labs have big ambitions to integrate $APE as a payment means to access exclusive merchandise, events, deployed projects, and services.

Additionally, popular companies and platforms have also accepted $APE as a means of payment for digital subscriptions, with Time Magazine being the most notable.

Despite $APE’s great utility, technical market sentiments indicate the crypto token is from a bearish standpoint.

At press time, the token is trading at $3.35, indicating a 91.48% low from its all-time high of $39.40 recorded on March 17th, 2022.

The asset trades below the 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $4.38 and $4.10, indicating the $APE market is bearish.

However, similar to the $ARB market, $APE embeds promising utility to propel its price to the peak.

Investors that lock into the low price of the token today will earn over 9x potential gain, which is quite lucrative.

5. Curve DAO ($CRV)

Rounding up the list of the best five altcoins with the most promising utility and high gain potential is $CRV, a revered crypto asset that powers the ecosystem of Curve.fi, an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX).

The platform offers traders and investors low slippage rates and fees to trade ERC-20 tokens and stablecoins with diverse exchange protocols.

The Curve’s financial exchange is fully non-custodial, enabling users to be in charge of their tokens.

The innovative $CRV token trades at $0.83, 98.61% lower from its all-time high of $60.50 recorded on August 14th, 2020.

The DEX token is also trading above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.85 and $0.96, respectively – indicating a bearish zone.

The relative strength index (RSI) also sits at 37.48, signaling a slight move from the underbought zone.

Nevertheless, financial experts are bullish on the growth trajectory of $CRV based on its impeccable DEX utility and current market sentiments, which signals an emerging price rebound.

Value-driven investors can lock into the low price opportunity of $CRV today and earn over 10x gains when it trades above the overbought zone.

Wrapping Up

There are over 22,000 altcoins in the crypto market today, making it challenging to decide the best asset to invest in for maximum returns.

Nonetheless, we have identified five altcoins and provided in-depth insights that show promising utility, upside potential, and positive market sentiment.

Our top pick is $DLANCE. With its public exchange launch upcoming, investors can take advantage of its presale opportunity to purchase the metaverse token at a discounted price today.

