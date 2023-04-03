5 Altcoins with 10X Potential: Swords of Blood, Aptos, dYdX, MINA, and KAVA

Looking for altcoins that can bag attractive returns in a year? These five utility-first cryptocurrencies make excellent choices.

1. Swords of Blood (SWDTKN)

On top of our list of altcoins with 10X potential is Swords of Blood (SWDTKN), the native cryptocurrency of the first AAA-quality fast-paced F2P hack-and-slash RPG on the blockchain. It’s not a game built from the ground up. Instead, it uses the framework of an award-winning title (first released in 2019 by Artifex Mundi).

Why is that a good thing?

The playable MVP boasts a large user base of over 4M players on Android and iOS devices, with a good retention rate. It features gripping asynchronous game modes like Main Campaign Dungeons in three difficulty levels, Monster Hunt Dungeons, where you play against waves of progressively harder monsters, and Boss Fortress, where you team up with four other players to fight against powerful bosses.

The reimagined game, however, is more riveting. Its rights are held by Hit Box Games LLC, which will take the free-to-play game to a blockchain economy with Web3 features that will make it accessible and appealing to a larger demographic.

4, 8, and 16-player PVP modes

Play-to-own and improved free-to-play mechanics

E-sports micro tournaments

Community-based gaming with guilds and clans

Multichain crypto payment integration via SphereOne

Fiat payment with Visa and Mastercard via Simplex

New soundtrack that features talents from many famous acts such as Disturbed and Trivium

G.U.T.’s – game utility tokens, NFTs that can be used in-game and sold in the open market

A 150-hour game expansion pack (narrative written by a team with members from Cyberpunk, The Witcher, Gord, Command and Conquer, and Ghost Recon).

Community-based communication areas with (likely) VR capabilities.

Led by a team of gaming veterans like James Seaman (CEO), Jeremy Brown (COO), and Mariusz Szynalik (Project Director for HitBox Games), Swords of Blood’s future looks bright. Furthermore, it has a long line-up of high-profile partners and backers that strengthens its market credibility.

⚔️ $SWDTKN PRESALE 1 IS OFFICIALLY OPEN!#Presale 1 Price: $0.054

Sale Opens: 15th March | 5:00 pm UTC

Sale Closes: 25th March | 5:00 pm UTC Head over to https://t.co/OglKWh6Jaj Buy with $USDT, $USDC, $ETH, or $DAI

Sale is open to public. No need to whitelist! #GameFi pic.twitter.com/OIremnXWjg — Swords of Blood ⚔️ (@SwordsofBlood_) March 15, 2023

The best time to invest in Swords of Blood is now, as the project is hosting the first stage of $SWDTKN (native token) presale for $0.054 per piece. It is possibly the lowest price you can buy the token at, since the presale goes through a gradual price rise with each stage. Given that the token is predicted to oust crypto gaming heavyweights like Splinterlands and Gods Unchained from their thrones, 10X is not a long shot for SWDTKN.

2. Aptos (APT)

Aptos is a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain that is widely acclaimed for its novel smart contract programming language called Move. The Rust-based programming language was independently developed by Meta (formerly Facebook)’s Diem blockchain engineers. Thanks to its sturdy build, Aptos boasts a theoretical transaction throughput of over 150,000 TPS with the help of parallel execution.

Aptos’ goal is to accelerate the mainstream adoption of web3 and build an inclusive ecosystem of DApps with real-world applications. The vision has resonated with a large audience, as proven by the $200 million seed round in March 2022, led by the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), along with Tiger Global and Multicoin Capital. The list of high-profile investors expanded to accommodate the kinds of Binance Labs soon after.

Today, Aptos has a $2,257,223,285 market cap. Given that the project is still young, it has miles to go if it keeps up with its ambitious roadmap and development milestones.

3. dYdX (DYDX)

dYdX is one of the most trending cryptocurrencies of 2023. It is the governance token of the layer-2 protocol of the eponymous noncustodial DEX. The token gives holders the right to propose changes to dYdX’ layer 2. In addition, they can profit from token staking and trading fee discounts.

The layer 2 is used for trading cross-margined perpetuals and allows the exchange to increase its transaction speed, eliminate gas costs, reduce trading fees and lower minimum trade sizes. That is game-changing, especially given the growing popularity of dYdX which is used to lend, borrow and trade crypto assets.

If the platform continues to acquire users, dYdX can reward investors who bought the dip lucratively.

4. Mina Protocol (MINA)

The next altcoin that can go 10X this year is MINA, the native cryptocurrency of Mina Protocol. Touted as the ‘minimal succinct blockchain built to curtail computational requirements in order to run DApps more efficiently,’ MINA has entered the mainstream over time. Despite the growing usage, its size is designed to remain constant.

Although Mina Protocol boasts an impressive market cap of $740,535,839, it has more room for growth. As more dApps adopt the blockchain in the coming months, it will gain value rapidly.

5. Kava (KAVA)

Kava is a layer-1 blockchain that claims to “combine the speed and interoperability of Cosmos with the developer power of Ethereum”.

The most interesting aspect of the project is its $750M developer incentive fund, which builders on Kava earn a share of. The program’s blockchain-based distribution method rewards the top protocols every month based on usage, nurturing engagement and activity. It is one of the most talked about blockchains on the path to entering the top-10 list.