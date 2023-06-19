4CHAN Token Rockets 40% but These Meme Coins Have Much More Upside Potential

The crypto market has struggled following the regulatory clampdown on leading crypto exchanges, Binance and Coinbase, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, amid the overall downtrend, the 4CHAN token has managed to capture the attention of numerous investors with an impressive price increase of 40%.

While the surge of 4CHAN holds promise, two meme coins, $WSM and $AI, have emerged as viable options for those seeking even higher gains.

4CHAN Enjoys Significant Uptrend as It Captures the Crypto Community’s Attention

$4CHAN is a community-driven token based on the Ethereum ecosystem.

However, it is important to note that this project is an independent tribute with no official affiliation or endorsement from 4chan.org or its administrators.

The project solely aims to honor the significant influence of 4chan on internet culture.

4chan was developed as an anonymous Imageboard community in 2003, originating from internet relay chat (IRC) chat.

Over the past two decades, it has served as the basis for the origination of famous memes such as Pepe, Jeff, OMFG, and many more.

This 4chan project encapsulates the essence of the 4chan.org community as it serves as an unrivaled online playground for both rebellious individuals and meme enthusiasts.

Additionally, the project has launched the $4Chan OG NFT collection, consisting of 36 items currently available on Opensea.

The website states that 30% of the net proceeds will be allocated to the 4Chan donation wallet.

So not only are we smashing it on the token side of things, our Nfts are also trending on the 1st page on opensea! Huge thankyou to @soniferoHQ for sorting these out! Please go take a look#NFTS #nfts #4chan #4chantokenhttps://t.co/G9Zch8BFUD — 4ChanToken (@4Chan_Token) June 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the remarkable surge of the 4CHAN token has captured widespread attention, as its price has increased by over 40% in the past week.

#4CHAN was 40% up since my call last night After pumping, the price started dumping, which gave us a falling wedge. Look out for a break through to not miss the perfect entry pic.twitter.com/Ffqqndyqyo — ALTSTEIN TRADE (@Altsteinn) June 13, 2023

At press time, the digital asset is trading at $0.0000000000001932, with a trading volume of $3 million. This represents a 27.62% price increase in the last 24 hours.

However, two other meme coins, Wall Street Memes ($WSM) and AiDoge ($AI) have garnered significant interest among investors due to their potential for higher returns.

Wall Street Memes Emerges to Take the ‘King of Memes’ Spot

Inspired by the GameStop event in 2021, Wall Street Memes aims to unite individual investors through a meme coin to disrupt traditional players in the financial sector.

The team strongly emphasizes that Wall Street Memes goes beyond being an ordinary cryptocurrency project as it represents a unique movement.

This is further highlighted by its popular non-fungible token (NFT) collections featuring memes related to cryptocurrencies and stocks, commonly referred to as “stonks,” that are widely shared on Instagram.

Its $WSM token serves as a tokenized representation of this experience, symbolizing the internet’s capacity to challenge unfettered capitalism.

Since its launch on May 26th, the project has amassed over 1 million community members, including interactions from notable figures like Elon Musk, who has engaged with the meme project twice.

Wall Street Memes has gained significant online interest, generating over 40o million monthly impressions, greatly supporting its presale phase.

Following the remarkable success of the Ethereum-based 10,000 Wall Street Bulls NFT collection, which sold out within a remarkable 32 minutes, early investors can now seize the opportunity to participate in this valuable utility.

With a record-breaking presale that has already raised $8.5 million, investors can now purchase the $WSM token at $0.0295.

The project team has initiated various plans to promote Wall Street Memes, including introducing 420 Ordinal NFTs and merchandise like caps, T-shirts, and mugs.

Furthermore, they are hosting a competition where five lucky individuals can receive a generous airdrop of $50,000 worth of $WSM tokens.

Moreover, analysts anticipate a listing on a top-tier exchange in the upcoming weeks.

As the supreme ruler of Stonks, Wall Street Memes is poised to ascend the throne as the king of meme coins.

Buy $WSM Now

AiDoge to Fuel a Fresh Era of Creativity in Internet Memes

AiDoge is revolutionizing the meme landscape by combining the power of artificial intelligence (AI) with the captivating world of internet memes.

This innovative platform opens up new frontiers of exploration and creativity, merging images and text to pave the way for an exciting AI-driven experience.

At its core, AiDoge harnesses advanced machine learning algorithms to generate and curate an infinite array of amusing and captivating memes.

These algorithms are trained on vast datasets of existing memes, enabling them to comprehend patterns, humor, and cultural references.

As a result, the memes produced by AiDoge are relevant and tailored to individual users’ preferences.

Users can now generate memes by simply entering a text prompt, eliminating the notion that meme creation is reserved for those with exceptional creativity and an in-depth understanding of internet trends.

The $AI token is vital to the AiDoge ecosystem as the primary currency. It can be used to acquire credits for meme generation, utilizing the platform’s AI capabilities.

Additionally, users can stake their tokens to receive daily rewards and other benefits. The $AI token also serves as a means to reward community members who vote on memes and contribute popular content.

Recently, AiDoge completed its token presale, raising an impressive $14.9 million from investors in just four weeks. This achievement highlights the cryptocurrency market’s strong interest in AI and meme coins.

The $AI token debuted on renowned exchanges, MEXC and Uniswap DEX, today at 9 a.m. UTC on Monday, June 19th. Token claims for presale buyers have also kicked off.

Since MEXC already has a token listed with the ticker symbol $AI (AICoin), AiDoge will be listed on the exchange using the ticker $AI2.

Hey, #AiDogeArmy! Don’t forget about our staking option. It’s a fantastic way to earn while you HODL! Stake your tokens within the next 2 weeks to be eligible for a rewarding 50% APY! Don’t miss out! https://t.co/Qa1nTqnzzx#AiDoge #Presale #CryptoStaking pic.twitter.com/0mUze5f9qe — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) June 19, 2023

Investors also have the opportunity to enhance the potential of their $AI holdings by staking with AiDoge and earning an annual percentage yield (APY) of 50%.

However, this staking pool with a fixed length of 30 days is only available for the next two weeks.

Buy $AI Now

Related News

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now? B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023

Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales

KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams

Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper

Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops See the 15+ Coins

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage Add B2C to your Google News Feed