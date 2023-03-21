3 Reasons Why Crypto Prices Will Keep Flying Regardless of What the Fed Does on Wednesday

As the world of finance braces for turbulence, the cryptocurrency market may find itself emerging as the beacon of stability it has long aspired to be.

Three key factors are converging to create a potent catalyst for the ascent of digital currencies: the looming Federal Reserve rate decision, Asia’s growing embrace of the cryptocurrency industry, and the recent banking crisis.

This unique confluence of events sets the stage for a compelling argument in favor of cryptocurrencies’ potential to defy gravity.

The Fed’s Rate Hike Conundrum and the Impending Banking Crisis

As the world’s financial markets await the Federal Reserve’s rate hike decision with bated breath, there is an undercurrent of trepidation surrounding the potential repercussions on the fragile banking sector. The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Bank, coupled with the UBS merger with troubled Credit Suisse, have sent shockwaves throughout the global financial system.

The Federal Reserve faces a delicate balancing act: should they prioritize banking stability and risk fueling market uncertainty, or take a more aggressive approach to curbing inflation and risk exacerbating the banking crisis? The fallout from this decision will undoubtedly reverberate throughout the financial ecosystem, with cryptocurrencies poised to capitalize on the inevitable volatility.

Market now thinks there is a higher probability of no hikes at the next FOMC than 25 bps. The economy is getting sick quickly. pic.twitter.com/4BW61xAUeU — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) March 15, 2023

There are three possible outcomes:

1. A 0 bps Rate Hike – would see Jerome Powell at the FED – prioritizing banking stability over controlling inflation – but could create a situation where market uncertainty continues

2. A 0.25 bps Rate hike – This is what markets are pricing in as part of an expectation of rates remaining higher for longer, would mark a continuation of the current trend – with no surprises for market participants

3. A 0.50 bps rate hike – This would be the FED acting more aggressively to try and curtail stubborn core inflation, but could begin to drive worsening issues for banks and debtors

Asia’s Burgeoning Crypto Ambitions

Despite the regulatory headwinds facing the cryptocurrency industry in the United States, Asia is emerging as a fertile ground for digital asset innovation. Hong Kong, in particular, is making strides to position itself as the premier hub for cryptocurrencies.

Bolstered by support from Beijing, Hong Kong’s efforts to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for virtual assets have attracted significant interest from crypto firms worldwide.

With retail trading of cryptocurrency assets and a regulatory regime for Centralised Exchanges (CEXs) slated for June 1, 2023, and stablecoin regulations anticipated for the following year, the city’s metamorphosis is in full swing.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Christopher Hui, City Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, extolled Hong Kong’s regulatory prowess, revealing that over 80 institutions and entities have expressed interest in the city’s licencing regime for CEXs.

As the city prepares to allow retail investors to trade in prominent tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum, it continues to develop exchange licencing and stablecoin regulations.

Currently, 10% of Hong Kong’s approximately 800 fintech companies are virtual-asset focused.

This blossoming interest in Asian crypto markets fuelled February 2023’s explosive “Chinese crypto narrative“, which witnessed Chinese crypto projects, such as Conflux, skyrocketing nearly 1,000%.

Asia’s unwavering commitment to fostering a crypto-friendly ecosystem amidst Western regulatory strife is poised to serve as a potent catalyst for surging crypto prices, heralding a new era of growth and innovation in the digital asset space.

The Banking Crisis and Bitcoin’s Resurgence

As the fallout from the banking crisis continues to unfold, Bitcoin has re-emerged as a financial bastion amidst the chaos. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and its subsequent domino effect on other financial institutions has spurred a renewed interest in the original cryptocurrency.

Investors are flocking to Bitcoin as a safe haven, recognizing its value as an uncorrelated and inflation-resistant asset.

Indeed, the US Federal Reserve’s delicate dance with inflation is a crucial factor that could determine the future price trajectory of crypto. The spectre of inflation looms large, as the Fed’s balance sheet expands to unprecedented levels in its effort to prevent the banking crisis from spiralling out of control.

The current predicament leaves the Fed with a Hobson’s choice: either to risk exacerbating the crisis by not providing liquidity or to print more money, which could potentially stoke inflationary pressures.

In a rather unprecedented move, midsized US banks have beseeched the Federal Reserve for a financial backstop, or liquidity support, for a duration of two years.

With the Fed swelling its balance sheet by an eye-watering $297 billion, reaching a staggering $8.63 trillion in the second week of March. This outsized injection of US dollars into the economy, though an exigency, is inadvertently nudging inflation upwards, counteracting the very policies designed to curb it.

In the midst of this quagmire, Bitcoin gleams as a beacon of opportunity. Reacting to the uncorrelated and inflation hedge narrative, the cryptocurrency has soared by an impressive 68% since the dawn of 2023, with a remarkable 20% gain in the last three weeks alone.

The Fed’s conundrum, while disquieting for traditional financial institutions, has proven propitious for Bitcoin, as investors increasingly view it as an attractive alternative in a climate riddled with uncertainty and inflationary concerns.

RELATED: