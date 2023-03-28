3 Reasons Luna Price Is Dead But Why These 5 Coins Will Explode 30x

In the aftermath of disgraced Terra labs CEO Do Kwon’s arrest in Montenegro, the price of Luna has seen a massive decline, here are the top 3 reasons why Luna’s price is now considered dead.

Reason 1: Do Kwon Arrested

DO KWON ARREST OFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/AwC2uMQTA3 — Ash WSB (@Ashcryptoreal) March 24, 2023

The arrest of Do Kwon, Terraform Labs’ founder, is a significant blow to Luna and TerraUSD.

He was arrested in Montenegro and charged with fraud by prosecutors in the US.

The allegations against Mr. Kwon and Terraform Labs are related to a multi-billion-dollar crypto asset securities fraud.

This arrest has severely impacted the confidence of investors in Luna and TerraUSD.

Reason 2: Luna Price Action has completely bled out

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has lost almost 99.9% of its value since its all-time high of $119.8.

The collapse of Anchor, the largest DeFi protocol on Luna’s blockchain, caused a massive increase in circulating supply, leading to a sharp decline in Luna’s price.

Moreover, the arrest of Do Kwon has further caused the price of Luna Classic to fall steeply by 4% to $0.0001221.

Reason 3: Intense competition among Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains

The competition among PoS blockchains has intensified, with major players like Ethereum transitioning from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake.

Luna’s Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism is facing an uphill battle against more established and popular PoS blockchains.

The Terra 2.0 blockchain has 130 validators, making it eco-friendly, but it still struggles to keep up with the competition.

The increasing competition has further contributed to the decline of Luna’s price.

LUNC Price Analysis

In the aftermath of Do Kwon’s seismic arrest, Luna Classic has tumbled back into cascading bleed-out price action.

Trading at a current price of $0.00012043 (representing a 24 hour change of -0.04%).

Source.

LUNC is currently in bleed out posturing, but there could be signs of life as technical analysis reveals the gradual formation of a floor support level at $0.000115.

This comes as LUNC’s RSI flags bullish sentiment – with the indicator suggesting LUNC could be oversold at 35.

Indeed, the MACD confirms this bullish indication with minor bullish divergence at 0.000000056, suggesting LUNC could be poised for an upside swing.

A leg-up from an emerging support level could see LUNC reclaim a key price level at $0.00016 (representing a potential +32% move).

However, downside risk is uncertain – with price action already ranging at all-time lows, a tumble below localised support would likely see LUNC lose another zero.

Therefore downside risk sits at $0.000099 (representing a -17.82%), leaving LUNC with a Risk: Reward structure of 1.84 – a seemingly attractive entry, but precipitated upon poor fundamentals.

Best LUNC Alternatives For April 2023?

As the world of cryptocurrency expands and evolves at breakneck speed, the market brims with lucrative opportunities for those who dare to venture into the realm of digital assets.

For the discerning investor, the market’s hidden gems lie in the exciting world of emerging altcoins. In this eye-opening article, we delve into five promising new altcoins on the cusp of breakout success, exploring their unique attributes and revolutionary potential.

From meme coins with a twist to game-changing projects fuelled by cutting-edge technology, these altcoins could be your ticket to crypto fortune.

So, sit back, grab a cup of tea, and join us on this thrilling journey as we reveal the top five altcoins poised to redefine the crypto landscape.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Dive into the captivating realm of Love Hate Inu (LHINU), a trailblazing crypto venture that masterfully fuses meme coin charisma with an avant-garde Vote-to-Earn system.

A mere week post presale launch, this innovative project has already amassed a staggering $2m, with enthusiasm soaring ever higher.

LHINU provides participants with a one-of-a-kind chance to express their views on divisive figures such as Donald Trump, Andrew Tate, and Elon Musk, as well as other compelling subjects—all whilst reaping handsome rewards.

This pioneering strategy is set to revolutionize the $3.2 billion survey industry by incorporating sponsored polls with enticing incentives, including NFT discount codes and NFTs underpinned by tangible assets.

The LHINU ecosystem features a real-time vote staking mechanism that mandates a minimum 30-day staking of $LHINU to deter spam and manipulation.

With the presale price of 1 $LHINU pegged at 0.000095 USDT and a mere 8 days until the price surge, this coin presents an outstanding investment opportunity for those keen to be a part of this ground-breaking new platform.

1 $LHINU = 0.000095 USDT

USDT Raised: $2,024,168.67 / $3,037,500

6 days : 22 hours Until Price Increase To $0.0000105

Buy Love Hate Inu Here

Fight Out ($FGHT)

As the play-2-earn narrative regains momentum, Fight Out (FGHT) seizes the opportunity to dominate.

A more refined and feature-rich alternative to STEPN, this play-2-earn and move-2-earn dApp is on a mission to redefine the journey towards becoming one’s ultimate fighter self.

With endorsements from UFC fighters Amanda Ribas, Taila Santos, and world champion boxer Savannah Marshall, Fight Out is poised to become a knockout sensation in the crypto arena.

Users craft a soul bound avatar that encapsulates their fitness journey, levelling up in real-time while accumulating $REPS tokens – redeemable for $FGHT tokens.

$FGHT is getting listed on @BKEXGlobal ⏰ Trading starts from April 5th, 9AM UTC. There is still time to join the presale. Don't miss out!

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd https://t.co/zVqRcZWmDl — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 28, 2023

With just 3 days and 9 hours left until the presale ends, now is the time to claim up to a 67% presale bonus.

1 $FGHT = 0.03330 USDT

USDT Raised: $5,937,734.3

3 Days : 9 hours until Presale Ends

Buy FGHT Here

C+Charge ($CCHG)

This trailblazing start-up is redefining the carbon credit landscape by incentivizing EV ownership through a cutting-edge Peer-2-Peer (P2P) payment system.

Capitalizing on the anticipated $2.4 trillion growth in the EV sector by 2027, C+Charge enables everyday people to stake their claim in this burgeoning industry.

Currently, only major EV manufacturers like Tesla benefit from carbon credits, which serve as permits to offset a holder’s carbon footprint.

Partnership announcement @C_Charge_Token @PixiaAi PixiaAi is our strategic partner that allows EV drivers to create #NFTs of their vehicles and immerse them into the #metaverse Join our #presale todayhttps://t.co/ixe18bPqzI pic.twitter.com/KIDVKMBRKh — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 27, 2023

C+Charge aims to level the playing field, placing these rewards within reach of EV owners and investors alike.

With over $2 million raised in the presale thus far and only 21 hours remaining until Presale Phase 8 ends, this crypto project is rapidly gaining traction.

1 CCHG = 0.0235 USDT

USDT Raised $3,492,365.06 / $4,701,407

21 Hours Remaining Until Presale Phase 8 Ends

Buy C+Charge Here

Metropoly ($METRO)

Metropoly is a ground-breaking real estate crypto project set to revolutionize the industry by creating a decentralized real estate marketplace powered by blockchain technology.

Democratizing access to real estate investments, Metropoly allows even the smallest retail investors to engage in the market through fractional shares.

With NFT technology for proof of ownership, Metropoly streamlines the buying process, drastically reducing transaction times and lowering investment minimums.

JUST 3 DAYS TO GO! Now is the time to stock up on METRO to avail the bonus price! 1 METRO = $0.0714 You won't get this chance again! Join the presale now https://t.co/iMNSYw6Nur#metropoly #metro #crypto #nft #nftrealestate #presale pic.twitter.com/UJE2hd1r1I — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 28, 2023

The $METRO token serves as the primary means of settlement on the platform and is used for buying and selling real estate while distributing passive income flows.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to invest in Metropoly, with 104% of its minimum goal already raised in presale and a rapidly growing community of 2503 participants.

1 $METRO = 0.0714 USDT

USDT Raised: $1,040,799.63

Presale participants = 2503

Buy Metropoly Here

RobotEra ($TARO)

Enter the exhilarating world of RobotEra (TARO), an engaging GameFi project that lets players design, build, and battle with their own custom robots.

Immerse yourself in a gritty cyberpunk metaverse populated by seven competing robotic factions. Participate in races, strategic battles, and various challenges to test your creations and earn rewards in the form of $TARO tokens.

Exciting announcement for the #RobotEraArmy! We've hit a major milestone by raising over $1,040,000! Big thanks to our supporters! Are you ready to join the #RobotEra metaverse? Get your hands on $TARO tokens today!⬇️https://t.co/kBJJdpfpg4#Play2Earn #P2E pic.twitter.com/qLv32S7E41 — RobotEra (@robotera_io) March 27, 2023

With community and multiplayer action at its core, PVP takes precedence in this intergalactic thriller, offering a plethora of game modes such as high-speed robot racing, hardcore robot fighting, and plans for incorporating robotic strategy games.

Players can use $TARO tokens to buy and sell virtual assets, cover platform fees, and claim rewards. Don’t miss out on RobotEra’s presale, which offers a fantastic opportunity for investors to purchase $TARO before it becomes publicly available for trading.

1 TARO = 0.020 USDT

USDT Raised: $1,051,660/ $1,800,000

Tokens Sold — 52,583,028 / 90,000,000

PRESALE 1 ENDS SOON – Hurry before stage 2 price increase to $0.025

Buy RobotEra Here

RELATED:

Binance CFTC Lawsuit – Will CZ Exchange Crash and Burn as Other US Authorities Circle?

Crypto Fund Launches Are Picking Up Steam in Sign of Digital Asset Risk Appetite Returning

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Why Bulls Are in Retreat, But Don’t Bet on the Bears Sticking Around