3 of the Best Utility Platforms That Can Help You Excel in Crypto and NFT Trading

Trading is hard.

That’s especially true in cryptocurrency and NFT markets, where prices are much more volatile than in traditional financial markets.

According to quantifiedstrategies.com, between 70-90% of traders lose money.

A lack of knowledge and education is one of the biggest reasons traders lose money, with many drawn (or tricked) into trading because they think it’s an easy way to make a quick buck.

But even traders who have a good understanding of the fundamental and technical dynamics that drive markets have a tough time.

Trading takes an emotional strain that not everyone is cut out for.

Meanwhile, traders always start out at a slight disadvantage (on paper, at least) due to trading fees, spreads and slippage, a bit like how a punter at a Casino is at a disadvantage to the house.

As a result, traders must arm themselves with every possible advantage.

And great trading tools and platforms are a great way to get an edge in trading.

Here are some of the best utility platforms that can help you excel in your crypto and NFT trading.

TradingView – The Best Charting Tool in the Business

TradingView has the best charts in the business, bar none.

But TradingView’s features go well beyond just its best-in-class charts.

The website has you covered for brokers and actual trading, news, an economic calendar, a large community of users sharing trading and educational ideas, streams and much more.

TradingView is thus a fantastic utility platform that can certainly help a trader excel in crypto and NFT trading.

Many of the products and features are free, but to get the most out of the platform a user can upgrade to a paid plan.

Launchpad.xyz – Presale Just Launched

Upstart crypto project Launchpad.xyz (LPX) is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that, according to the project’s Whitepaper, aims to make the highly “fractured and intimidating” web3 space more easily accessible.

Launchpad XYZ’s all-encompassing platform aims to offer users all the tools they need to analyze, trade and invest in NFTs, fractionalized assets, utility tokens, web3 presales via the platform’s decentralized exchange, peer-to-peer NFT exchange and trading terminal.

Feeling lost in a sea of complicated charts? Fear not, our analytics and trend data will help you fully understand the charts from past to present and even predict the future Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/lFUtfNnJxT — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 15, 2023

Crypto investors and traders are particularly excited about Launchpad XYZ due to its claim that it will provide the tools necessary to find the next 100x Web3 asset.

Hey there, ready to blast off to the ultimate home of #Web3? At Launchpad, we are building a platform that has everything you need to find the next Web3 assets that could do 100x Join our #Presale now https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/HFIVAdlW8F — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) April 27, 2023

Indeed, Launchpad XYZ recently announced that analysis of presales will be integrated into its ecosystem, which it says provides users with “extra security… making your life much easier”.

Why choose $LPX among thousands of tokens? Whether you are starting on your crypto journey or trying to boost the portfolio, $LPX is the powerful tool every trader needs Join our #Presale now and take advantage of low pricing https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/SXmr5KfJOc — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 15, 2023

Not only does Launchpad XYZ give its users the tools they need for trading and investing in the crypto world, but the platform also features an educational section to get newbies started.

Launchpad XYZ’s “Alpha” section of the platform will “help you learn what really has an impact on your ability to generate yield from Web3”, the platform says on its website.

Meanwhile, the project also has a newsletter aimed at providing “market-leading alpha” for more experienced traders and investors called Trading Edge, which can be signed up for via the project’s website.

To kick-start the development of its platform, Launchpad is running a presale of its $LPX token and, as noted, the project has already raised a whopping near $500,000.

yPredict – Presale in Stage 4

Predicting price movements in the cryptocurrency market is difficult, even with years of experience in understanding macro, crypto fundamentals and technical analysis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which has been making significant strides in recent months, can offer a helping hand.

AI models can analyze huge amounts of price data to identify trends that would have gone unnoticed by the human eye.

Good models can hand traders a valuable market edge.

It is thus hardly surprising that new crypto start-up yPredict, which is building a revolutionary new AI-powered trading signals platform, has been generating massive hype in the crypto space.

Using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants, yPredict’s in-development platform plans to hand market participants an “unbeatable edge”.

Unleash the power of yPredict! Access thousands of crypto price predictions , AI-driven analytics , a developer marketplace , and a sophisticated trading terminal . Elevate your trading game and harness the future of AI-driven tools! #YPRED #Crypto #TradingSuccess pic.twitter.com/WNxGQpfhzd — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 4, 2023

The platform will offer users, AI trading signals, real-time social and news sentiment analysis, AI technical analysis and AI-powered chart pattern recognition.

To fund the development of its exciting platform, yPredict is conducting an already hugely popular presale of the YPRED crypto token that will be used to power its platform.

The presale, already in stage five, has raised a massive $1.2 million in just a few weeks.

We're thrilled to announce that our #YPREDICT Token Presale is not just trending, it's going VIRAL! We've crossed the $1 Million milestone, a testament to the power of our all-in-one AI Ecosystem. Read more about our journey here: https://t.co/V7xWwGKbw1. Thank you for being… pic.twitter.com/O3UFFH1DGe — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 17, 2023

Interest investors should move quickly to secure tokens while they are still cheap at just $0.07 each.

When the presale enters its next stage, that price will go up 28.5% to $0.09, with the YPRED token set to list across major crypto exchanges later this year at $0.12.

That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 70% when YPRED ICOs.

