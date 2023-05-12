$297 Million from BlockFi Wallet Accounts to Be Returned to Users

Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi received a court verdict on Thursday from a United States Judge ordering it to reimburse $297 million to customers who held funds in the platform’s wallet program as part of insolvency proceedings.

BlockFi Liquidation and Court Authorization on Reimbursement: Verdict Excludes $375 Million

BlockFi, a renowned cryptocurrency lending platform, was one of the casualties of the FTX exchange’s collapse.

The lending exchange operated similarly to traditional banking and finance-centric institutions as it paid interest on savings and used customers’ deposits to fund projects, development, and other ventures to amass more profits.

After the FTX exchange liquidated, BlockFi announced that it had $256.9 million in hand, which wasn’t enough as its creditor list grew.

To mitigate the situation, the crypto lender filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 28th, 2022, at the United States Bankruptcy Court District of New Jersey.

As detailed in the court documentation, BlockFi creditors included FTX and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which owed $275 million and 30 million, respectively.

Other creditors included customers’ funds in wallet accounts locked due to the case file opening.

BlockFi iterated that the bankruptcy filing is a necessary action following the shocking demise of FTX and associated entities, which led it to the decision to pause most activities, including all accounts on the platform.

As exclusively detailed in a recent Reuters report, BlockFi is once again making buzz and headlines in the crypto and financial communities with its recent insolvency ongoing court case.

After filling a Chapter 11 liquidation protection in November 2022, the financial firm received approval on Thursday from Michael Kaplan, a U.S. Bankruptcy Judge in Trenton, New Jersey, to refund its customers who had held their funds in BlockFi’s wallet program.

Although the ruling favored wearied customers, there was a catch. The verdict prioritized only customers that held funds in the firm financial wallet account and ruled against other users.

Judge Kaplan iterated that customers who moved funds to their BlockFi wallets at the last minute when the firm filed for liquidation protection will not receive a refund.

The Chapter 11 insolvency case was filed on November 28th and permeated media headlines.

The development also propelled about 48,000 customers to move $375 million from their interest accounts to wallet accounts at that time as the fear of colossal loss circulated.

As expected, legal representatives of these customers emphasized their clients deserved reimbursements as they classify as BlockFi customer base regardless of various designated accounts.

Judge Kaplan emphasized that this was not the case because the stated fund transfer from “interest to wallet accounts” was not completed by BlockFi, and the firm had already ceased all operations before the court filing.

BlockFi initially temporarily halted all services, including deposits, withdrawals, and lending, on November 10th, 2022, amidst the surprising fall of the FTX exchange before filing a bankruptcy plea.

Before the Court refund verdict was announced on Thursday, the crypto-lending platform had previously refunded $100,000 to its users based in California, according to state regulators, on March 27th, 2023.

What Is Next?

While it is clear that interest-bearing accounts will endure the colossal loss of $375 million, financial experts have taken the verdict into a debate on the reputation of crypto lending firms and what alternative form of investment is safer.

Crypto lending has been a lucrative opportunity as it enabled high-volume global traders and investors to lend their funds to generate great interest rates.

However, the fall of BlockFi, a renowned financial platform, has created uncertainty about the next investment step.

The digital and conventional financial market requires a more strict and transparent framework to protect against liquidation and loss of funds for investors.

Related News