Kevin O’Leary Stays Bullish on Crypto But is Bearish on Unregulated Exchanges

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary remains bullish on cryptocurrencies even after the collapse of FTX, which he previously endorsed.

The high-profile investor has not let the event, referred to by some as crypto’s Lehman moment, sway his opinion on the asset class.

He cited asset performance as the reason behind his continued confidence, with Bitcoin and Polygon tokens showing strong gains in the first quarter of the year.

Bitcoin alone surged 70% in the first three months, while even meme token dogecoin saw a 20% jump.

Despite the setbacks experienced by FTX, O’Leary maintains his belief in the potential of cryptocurrencies, pointing out that the space is still humming along.

As a market veteran and an active crypto investor, O’Leary’s perspective is essential to understanding the future direction of the digital asset sector and the impact of recent regulatory actions.

Shift to Regulated Exchanges

O’Leary has, however, changed his stance on where he stores his assets.

Following the FTX implosion in November, he decided to move all his holdings to Canada, avoiding unregulated exchanges.

On Monday, O’Leary-backed WonderFi announced a merger with two other Canadian crypto exchanges, Coinsquare and CoinSmart, forming the largest regulated digital asset trading platform in the country.

O’Leary emphasized that WonderFi’s regulatory backing provides a higher level of safety and compliance for assets and users.

The merger between WonderFi, Coinsquare, and CoinSmart showcases a growing trend in the crypto industry toward consolidation and regulation.

With WonderFi’s stock surging 31% to $0.21 per share on the news, it is evident that investors also recognize the importance of regulatory compliance in the digital asset space.

Tougher Times Ahead for Unregulated Exchanges

According to O’Leary, recent regulatory actions against Binance and Coinbase indicate a shift in the crypto landscape, with governments likely to increase scrutiny and enforcement.

He gained insight into this shift after speaking to senators following hearings in December, where frustration with the sector was palpable.

O’Leary noted that pioneering founders in the crypto sector have never had to operate under the burden of compliance costs and rules, which will create challenges as regulations tighten.

He believes that companies inventing their own tokens, as FTX did with its native FTT coin, will struggle in a more regulated environment.

O’Leary predicts that many “rockstar crypto guys” currently managing these companies will be gone within 36 months, as they fail to adapt to the new landscape and face lawsuits from regulators.

With the SEC stating that it is “neutral” about the technology but “anything but neutral when it comes to investor protection,” O’Leary’s forecast for the future of unregulated exchanges and their founders seems plausible.

As a result, the focus on regulated platforms like WonderFi will become even more critical in the coming years.

Despite the potential shakeup, O’Leary’s faith in the digital asset sector remains strong, with his focus now on regulated exchanges like WonderFi.

His perspective offers valuable insights into the evolving crypto industry and serves as a reminder of the importance of staying informed about regulatory changes and their potential impact on investments.