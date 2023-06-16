$1,000 in SHIB Early On Would Have Made You a Millionaire but $1,000 in This Viral Memecoin Could Be Worth More

When Dogecoin copycat token Shiba Inu (SHIB) was launched in August 2020, it was stuck trading at a price of around $0.0000000001-2 (yes, that’s nine zeros) for nearly a year.

At the current token supply of around 590 trillion, that would have implied a market cap of only around $50,000-$100,000.

But in March 2021, crypto meme coin mania sent the token’s market cap suddenly surging as much as $13.7 billion.

Anyone lucky enough to have sunk $1000 into SHIB in its early days could have easily made 100,000x returns, easily turning themselves into a multi-millionaire as early as March 2021.

But say investors missed the initial SHIB pump and instead got into the market when the price was around $0.000006-8 and the market cap had fallen back to about $2.5 billion.

These investors could still have benefitted from another more than 10x pump to an all-time price high of around $0.000075, and a market cap high of around $41 billion.

$1000 invested in the summer of 2021 wouldn’t have made millionaires, but it could well have brought these savy investors gains north of $10,000.

Is Wall Street Memes (WSM) the Next Crypto to Explode?

Investors looking for a new meme coin gem that could deliver huge gains should check out Wall Street Meme’s exciting $WSM meme token presale.

Those looking for a meme coin that has a lot more potential than the likely already-dead Apple Coin project should check out Wall Street Memes.

The Wall Street Memes community rose to prominence in the meme stock craze of 2021 and has recently been expanding its relevance in the cryptocurrency space with the presale of its new $WSM token.

The presale, which has raised close to $8 million in just over two weeks, has already surpassed 2021’s highly successful mint of the Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection, which famously made $2.5 million and sold out in 32 minutes.

With crypto experts ranking $WSM as one of 2023’s hottest meme coins and best presales of 2023, crypto whales have been aggressively buying $WSM.

As per Etherscan, a whale bought nearly 30 ETH worth of $WSM tokens three days ago.

Meanwhile, another whale secured 37 ETH worth of $WSM tokens six days ago via two separate transactions.

Whales have executed trades to buy at least 10 ETH worth of $WSM tokens on 14 separate occasions since the presale began just over two weeks ago.

$1000 to Millionaire?

The success of the $WSM presale is hardly surprising, given the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

Not only are there 523k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a one million-strong social community of degens, which analysts think all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

And in keeping with its focus on empowering the little guy, 100% of the token supply is for the Wall Street Memes community. There is no behind-the-scenes private sale and no team allocation largesse.

50% of the token supply is available in the presale, 30% as community rewards, 10% for CEX liquidity, and 10% for DEX liquidity.

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

Indeed, the first $WSM airdrop is open now.

To buy $WSM tokens, you will need ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20 versions accepted) in your crypto wallet. Simply connect to the website to make your purchase.

Analysts are already predicting 10x gains for Wall Street Memes when it lists on exchanges.

We're applying for a @CoinMarketCap listing, but you're still hating? pic.twitter.com/F0cFjfDsA4 — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) June 12, 2023

10x gains from $WSM’s exchange listing price of $0.0337 would see the token reach a fully diluted market cap of $674 million could deliver early presale investors gains of more than $10,000 if they invested $1000.

But some analysts have said $WSM could even match the size of major established meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which have respective market caps of around $8.5 and $4 billion.

100x gains to a market cap of over $6 billion shouldn’t be ruled out as, in crypto markets, anything is possible, especially when your coin is backed by over a million committed degens.

While an investor who went in with $1000 wouldn’t become a millionaire in this scenario, they would still be sat on potentially life changing profits.

