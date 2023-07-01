$1,000 in $PEPE Would Have Made You a Millionaire But $1,000 in These Altcoins Could Be Worth More

$PEPE gained worldwide attention after its market capitalization shot up to $1.6 billion, resulting in several individuals becoming millionaires in a short period.

This achievement prompts speculation about the potential for other cryptocurrencies to generate a new wave of millionaires.

Market experts have identified yPredict, Launchpad XYZ, and ecoterra as possible contenders in the crypto market.

$PEPE’s Rise Plays a Catalyst Role

After a dull first quarter, the crypto market experienced a resurgence following the launch of internet sensation Pepe-the-frog as a meme crypto project.

The meme created by Matt Furie in the early 2000s features a greenish-looking frog with different emotional displays.

Now, the meme project is among the top meme coins placed on the same pedestal as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu by many.

$PEPE raced to over $1.6 billion in market valuation, and early backers became millionaires after the initial deposits.

The frog-themed meme token also became one of the fastest-listed tokens after it launched on Binance, OKX, LBank, and several other top-tier Bitcoin trading platforms.

However, $PEPE’s meteoric rise has since tapered. At press time, the $PEPE token has a market cap of $613 million, one-third of what it boasted a couple of months ago.

Its 24-hour trading volume is still strong, with $332 million, representing a 20.82% increase traded in the past day.

On its current price trajectory, $PEPE is moving in a different direction from the bullish landscape of the broader market.

The digital asset is trading at $0.00000157, indicating a downtrend of 2.9% in the past day. Its weekly gains have also been poor, with a 5.88% loss in the past week.

The trajectory quickly changes in the monthly price peg, with $PEPE recording a sizable gain of 23.39% in the past day.

While $PEPE has remained in the meme crypto spotlight, many investors are currently looking towards market-changing altcoins yPredict, Launchpad XYZ, and ecoterra as the next millionaire-minting projects to add to their portfolio.

yPredict: All-in-One AI Ecosystem

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the most talked about concepts in the past year following the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Several iterations have been launched since its debut in November 2022.

However, what has been missing is an AI tool created solely for gaining market insights for making informed trading decisions.

The yPredict crypto project aims to fill that vacuum. Created by the world’s top 1% of AI developers, it is a state-of-the-art AI tool that provides data and market insights for quants and crypto investors.

Seize the opportunity with yPredict! Elevate your trading game and maximize your investments with our game-changing platform. Gain access to market predictions, comprehensive analytics, a thriving model marketplace, and a state-of-the-art trading terminal. Empower… pic.twitter.com/4gxXEZJboV — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 22, 2023

The platform provides users with real-time AI trading signals, predictive trading models, sentiment analysis, and technical analysis of all popular crypto assets.

yPredict also offers a free predictions marketplace where investors can drop their expert price predictions on any number of digital currencies.

It also comes with a 25+ chart recognition pattern which allows investors to better optimize their trading experience by knowing when to buy or sell an asset.

In a marketplace full of uncertainties, yPredict gives investors that extra edge to lock in profits no matter the financial climate of the time.

Embark on an extraordinary AI-powered journey with #YPredict! It's not just a utility token, but a gateway to a world of groundbreaking products and possibilities. Experience unparalleled marketing excellence with our industry-leading content editor, designed to… pic.twitter.com/heQoBiRmPS — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 12, 2023

The $YPRED token powers yPredict and is currently in its presale stage.

So far, the ERC-20 token running on the Polygon network has raised over $2.69 million from enthusiastic investors.

This presale window provides a unique opportunity for early backers to buy $YPRED at its current presale value of $0.09.

Launchpad XYZ: Gateway Into the Web3 Space

The crypto space is still an uncharted territory with no clear entry and learning path.

This has locked out several mainstream investors interested in tapping into the digital asset marketplace.

Launchpad XYZ is a new crypto project looking to serve as the springboard for all investors to enter the crypto space.

The project offers users a learning interface where they can get information about several top-ranking crypto assets.

It also enables users to directly tap into newly-launched promising projects before they debut on top aggregator websites.

This way, investors can profit more from these projects before it climaxes.

In addition to its early-entry feature, Launchpad XYZ offers users predictive models for trading in the crypto market.

This equips users with detailed insights on popular coins and gives them an advantage when making trading decisions.

The platform also allows direct trading on its in-built terminal and decentralized exchange (DEX).

In the world of #Crypto, patience truly is a virtue. Don't let FOMO dictate your decisions At #LaunchpadXYZ, we're all about making informed decisions Join the $LPX presale today, and start trading the smart way! https://t.co/CrJA4Rk91H#Web3 #AltSeason #Trade pic.twitter.com/QxsdJ8TxSg — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 29, 2023

This DEX platform provides even more trading avenues for DeFi-oriented investors to profit off low-cap crypto gems.

At press time, the $LPX token is currently in its presale stage. The digital asset has raised over $1 million, pointing to strong investor sentiment around the project.

Early-bird investors can buy the $LPX token at its current presale value of $0.0445.

Ecoterra: Enabling a Sustainable Earth

For ESG-minded investors, ecoterra is the blockchain project for a truly sustainable planet.

The project’s primary focus is to enable users to actively participate in the fight against climate change.

Through ecoterra, individuals and companies can recycle materials such as glass, plastic, and aluminum.

This is made possible through the project’s reverse vending machine (RVM), which encourages users to reduce their carbon emissions by recycling instead of polluting the environment.

One of the unique features of ecoterra is its recycle-to-earn (R2E) mechanism, which rewards users with cryptocurrencies for their eco-friendly practices.

The project also offers an R2E mobile app that allows users to track their environmental impact in real-time, empowering them to make conscious choices.

Furthermore, ecoterra operates a carbon offset marketplace where companies can offer carbon-friendly products and services to their customers, rewarding them accordingly.

Users can also trade carbon credits on this marketplace, further contributing to the reduction of their carbon footprint.

The $ECOTERRA token is currently in its early presale stages, allowing investors to participate for $0.01 per unit.

The digital asset has raised over $5.73 million from investors in a matter of weeks.

Meanwhile, those who buy $ECOTERRA now can get a 10% bonus in tokens, providing even more profit opportunities when the asset launches on exchanges.

