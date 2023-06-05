$100 Million in Bitcoin Longs Wiped Out as SEC Announces Action Against Binance – Where Next for BTC Price?

  • Home
Joel Frank
$100 million worth of leveraged long positions in the Bitcoin futures market were wiped on Monday, the biggest one-day rout in over three months, as the Bitcoin (BTC) price tumbled on the news of US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement action against the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Bitcoin tumbled into the mid-$25,000s as the SEC sued Binance, Binance.US and the exchange’s founder Changpeng Zhou (CZ) with 13 charges, including having operated illegally in the US as an unregistered securities exchange.

BTC was last in the $25,600s and down around 5.5% on the day, with analysts saying the SEC’s latest lawsuit adds further uncertainty for crypto businesses operating in the US.

Adding insult to injury, the SEC’s lawsuit explicitly named a number of cryptocurrencies including BNB, BUSD, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Cosmos (ATOM) plus more as securities.

CryptoSlate researcher and data analyst James V. Straten noted on Twitter that 10,000 BTC tokens had been withdraw from Binance on Monday in wake of the lawsuit’s announcement, the third biggest one-day withdrawal of the year.

https://twitter.com/jimmyvs24/status/1665802804886118402

“Let’s see if Binance can continue with withdrawals” he ominously remarked.

A spike in Binance withdrawals in wake of the SEC’s lawsuit against the exchange will likely trigger memories amongst some crypto investors and traders of the early stages of cryptocurrency FTX’s collapse in November 2022.

The SEC’s accused Binance of commingling and diverting customer funds “in ways that properly registered brokers, dealers, exchanges and clearing agencies would not have been able to do”, an accusation that may trigger fears that Binance may not have sufficient funds to honor all customer withdrawals, the same predicament that FTX found itself in last November.

Regulatory, Binance Solvency Uncertainty to Keep Bitcoin Under Pressure

For now, uncertainty about the US regulatory outlook and health of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is likely to keep bitcoin under pressure.

BTC is currently probing a key area of long-term support in the low-$25,000s. A break below here could trigger a retest of the 2023 uptrend (around $24,400), while a break below here could trigger a retest of the 200DMA (around $23,200).

And a break of the $23,000 level could trigger a liquidation-induced sell-off.

According to DeFi Llama, positions worth 741.5 WBTC will be liquidated if the price goes under $23,000.

That could trigger heightened sell pressure in WBTC that could weigh on BTC (as arbitrageurs work to keep the price differential between the two assets limited).

And the fact that $23,000 is a key liquidation area for WBTC on Aave, one of the largest DeFi protocols, could be indicative that it is a key liquidation level across centralized cryptocurrency exchanges for actual BTC.

In the longer run, increasingly favorable macro conditions as the US economy and US inflation slow, giving the Fed room to pause its interest rate hiking cycle and increasing adoption and regulatory certainty in European and Asian markets, should act as tailwinds for the Bitcoin price.

While a return to the 2022 lows seems unlikely (unless Binance follows FTX’s fate), things could still get choppy in the weeks ahead, and a return to the low $20,000s shouldn’t be ruled out.

author image

Author: Joel Frank

Since graduating with a degree in economics in the UK in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. Joel firmly believes that emerging crypto technology will transform the world for the better through the facilitation of decentralization. Joel has written for a variety of cryptocurrency and financial market media…

