$100 in SHIB Early Could Be Worth Over $1 Million Now – $100 in These Community-Backed Meme Coins Could Be Worth Even More

Self-proclaimed Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu experienced an astonishing surge of over 21,000% within a week during the crypto boom of 2021.

This rapid rise created numerous millionaires and generated significant attention for the Shiba-based mascot project.

However, a new wave of meme coins is now leading the charge. Like Shiba Inu in its heydays, these decentralized community-backed projects have immense potential.

Could $WSM, $THUG, and $AI lead the next meme crypto rally? Several investors seem to think so.

Takeover Dreams Not Realized

The sudden surge of interest in meme coins was sparked by the remarkable rise of Shiba Inu in 2021.

While Dogecoin led the charge, Shiba Inu closely followed, riding on the waves of being a superior parody coin to the Scrypt-native protocol.

On October 28, 2021, the $SHIB token reached a record high of $0.00008845, creating numerous millionaires among early investors.

However, the digital asset has been unable to reclaim its former position at the top.

While it has not achieved the meteoric rise of $DOGE, which reached $0.73, $SHIB focuses more on fundamental aspects rather than relying solely on meme coin hype.

The decentralized community token launched its in-house decentralized exchange (DEX) called ShibaSwap and a non-fungible token (NFT) based game called Shiboshi.

Additionally, it hinted at a metaverse ecosystem, although details about this project have since gone under the radar.

While there were huge promises for a potential meme throne takeover, $SHIB has not fully realized its envisioned potential.

At press time, the meme token is encountering bearish sentiment, experiencing a 1.81% decline in the last 24 hours and trading at $0.0000076.

Its seven-day performance has not followed the same trend, as it is up 3.64% in the past week.

Meanwhile, this bullish streak has not spilled into its monthly performance, as it is down 5.65% in the last 30 days.

With so much potential swept under the rug, new meme coins are stealing the spotlight.

Like $SHIB, these community-centric coins also hold huge potential to give way to the next crypto millionaires.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM): Full Pill for Internet Memes

Wall Street Memes, a project inspired by an impactful story, has emerged as a prominent meme project with relevance for both the present and the future.

The concept behind the project originated from the GameStop event of 2021, where retail investors united to support struggling companies.

The subsequent events brought about a significant shift in the dynamics of financial markets.

The Wall Street Memes project tokenizes this historic movement, representing the internet’s triumph over rampant capitalism.

It levels the playing field by enabling anyone to purchase seemingly insignificant coins and profit from them.

Moreover, the project serves as a comprehensive collection of the internet’s finest financial memes, such as Wojak and Pepe-the-frog, which are practically limitless in number.

Since its launch over a month ago, the Wall Street Memes project has gained significant momentum.

It has already attracted a community of over 1 million members, with notable support from Elon Musk. The project has also generated over 400 million impressions.

The project team has already demonstrated their expertise with the successful Wall Street Bulls NFT collection, which sold out on the Ethereum network in less than 32 minutes in 2021.

Building upon this achievement, they have now introduced another Bitcoin-focused NFT collection called Wall Street Ordinals.

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

The community token that's flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community. Let's make some serious waves together,… pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 27, 2023

The combined appeal of a new NFT collection and its rich history has made several crypto experts believe that $WSM may soon be on track for a tier-1 exchange listing.

Currently, the meme token is making significant progress in its presale stage.

The $WSM token has raised over $12.9 million in investment and continues to attract more investors.

Early-bird investors are tapping into this new-generation meme coin sensation and buying $WSM at its current price of $0.0313.

Thug Life ($THUG): The Baller’s Meme Coin

Despite only launching a few days ago, the new meme coin, $THUG, has raised an impressive amount of over $500,000 in its presale.

Unlike meme coins that rely on outdated dog memes or fleeting social media trends triggered by tweets from figures like Elon Musk or Andrew Tate, $THUG takes a different direction.

It draws inspiration from the enduring Thug Life movement, originally popularized by influential hip-hop artists such as Snoop Dogg in the 80s.

The groundbreaking project strives to cultivate a sense of camaraderie among its community members by sharing amusing market-themed memes across various social media platforms.

$THUG is more than just a token. It embodies a movement fueled by humor, brotherhood, and the shared challenges within the Web3 ecosystem.

You know what time it is. All interactions with this tweets are noted. Tag frens, drop wallet addy and keep an eye on DMs for $THUG pic.twitter.com/m5hPpKurTw — Thug Life Token (@thug_life_token) June 26, 2023

At press time, the digital asset sells at a discounted price of $0.0007 per token.

The unique selling point of this meme token lies in its “no price increase” policy, which has contributed to its rapid sales during the presale.

This means that investors can acquire $THUG tokens at the price of $0.0007 until the conclusion of the presale period.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this meme coin is its rumored association with Hip-Hop icon Snoop Dogg, as evidenced by multiple references to him in the project’s branding.

While no official partnership between Thug Life and Snoop Dogg has been confirmed, crypto experts believe that the rapper is no stranger to crypto assets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Half a mil boys. Let's go! pic.twitter.com/Xmt6zboORE — Thug Life Token (@thug_life_token) July 6, 2023

As detailed in the project’s tokenomics, the team has pledged to lock liquidity for three months after presale to avert rug pull scenarios effectively.

Furthermore, 70% of the $THUG supply will be allocated to presale investors to emphasize the team’s dedication to creating a loyal and strong community.

With strategic marketing initiatives and potential partnerships, $THUG has the potential to emerge as one of the most popular meme coins in the crypto market.

AiDoge ($AI): AI-Powered Meme Generation Platform

Rounding up our next-generation meme coins is AiDoge ($AI). Built on the Ethereum network, AiDoge stands out as the first-of-its-kind AI-powered meme generation protocol.

Unlike other meme coins with little or no utility, AiDoge stands out with its unique proposition that appeals to advertising and marketing brands seeking to create high-quality memes for their user base.

The innovative platform allows users to create up-to-date and contextually-relevant memes in seconds.

Additionally, the AI-driven ecosystem integrates a first-ever meme-to-earn (M2E) model that enables members to earn $AI tokens for their creativity.

Struggling to come up with new meme ideas? Don’t worry, #AiDoge has got your back Our AI-powered platform generates memes in tune with the latest #Crypto news and trends. Don’t miss out https://t.co/Qa1nTqn1JZ#MemeCoin #Web3 #Altcoin pic.twitter.com/wjwMv5b6NA — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) July 5, 2023

Once memes are generated, creators can share their content on the public wall, where fellow community members can view and vote on their favorites.

The most popular memes are displayed on the AiDoge website, and the creators are rewarded with $AI tokens for their contributions.

Community members can also use the $AI tokens to purchase credits for generating more memes, stake to earn passive ventures and vote on community governance proposals.

The $AI token enjoyed a sensational presale window, raising an impressive amount of over $14.9 million.

The $AI token is now listed on the MEXC crypto exchange, CoinMarketCap, and the Uniswap DEX.

Curious about what’s next for #AiDoge? Check out the roadmap on our official website! From staking rewards to AI-powered meme evolution, our journey is just beginning. Learn more at https://t.co/Qa1nTqnzzx#CryptoCommunity #MemeCoin #Doge #Web3 pic.twitter.com/9Q3WjQADEu — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) July 4, 2023

At press time, $AI is trading at $0.0000092, indicating a downtrend of 11.94% in the past day.

However, the token has exhibited remarkable performance over the week, with a notable increase of 58.25% in the past seven days.

The asset’s monthly performance has also been bullish, with a substantial growth of 57.91% in the last 30 days.

