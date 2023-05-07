1 DEXTools Trending Crypto Coin $SPONGE Listed on LBank

New meme coin $SPONGE launched today on LBank exchange. Hong Kong-based LBank is the 16th-ranked exchange globally with 24-hour trading volume in excess of $800 million.

LBank has also announced a $5,000 prizepool deposit competition. There’s also a SpongeBob meme contest with fifty $100 prizes up for grabs for the best SpongeBob memes.

The SpongeBob token has reached a market cap of $40 million three days after first launching on Uniswap.

SpongeBob also beat Pepe in the time it has taken to secure its first CEX listings. A rising clamor of listing enquiries are thought to be coming in for $SPONGE.

Yesterday SpongeBob was ranked in the top 10 meme coins on CoinMarketCap, outperforming even Pepe in terms of percentage gains.

Sponge crypto exchange listings

This latest news comes after the coin was fast-tracked for listing by exchanges taken aback by the mounting buying interest in the coin and the fat liquidity behind the project.

CoinW, ranked 23rd, and Toobit, ranked 32nd, both listed $SPONGE yesterday, a move that has come as a blessing for DEX buyers of modest means who were struggling with paying gas fees that were as high as $155 yesterday.

There are even rumors that the team behind Shiba Inu has a hand in the SpongeBob project.

Original meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are seeing trading volumes stall and prices slip as the price action – and in particular whale activity by deep-pocket traders – turns to the new offerings.

Buy orders in excess of $100,000 are becoming a regular occurrence for SpongeBob. One whale spent $338,723 to plant a flag in the $SPONGE bull run.

#1 DEXTools trending crypto coin

Crypto traders and investors who missed out on Pepe, Wojak, Pooh and Turbo, appear to be buying $SPONGE, as evidenced by this recent message on the project’s Discord server and it being among the top 1-2 trending crypto assets on DEXTools.

Analysts predict SpongeBob token is set to outperform given its low market cap and the popularity of the cartoon series.

$SPONGE was trading at No.3 on Twitter in India, as the hype began to traverse the world. LBank’s base in China is also sure to help boost buying in Asia too.

Such is the melt-up in activity surrounding the new breed of meme coins represented by Pepe and $SPONGE, the Ethereum network is getting busier by the day, pushing up gas fees.

Crypto socials are lighting up with chatter about $SPONGE being the next Pepe coin. Pepe has seen gains of 7,000% while SpongeBob in its brief life to date has pumped as much as 1,000%.

SpongeBob is growing at a faster rate than Pepe as measured by a number of important metrics, chief among them time it has taken to get its first CEX listing mentioned above.

Pepe is now listed on both Binance and Kucoin, as competition among exchanges to list coins at the center of the new meme frenzy.

Rumors are circulating of more $SPONGE listings in a matter of days and hours. Assuming a similar trajectory to Pepe, it is not fanciful to expect $SPONGE to start appearing on top 10 exchanges such as Kucoin and Binance.

$SPONGE token liquidity higher than Pepe coin

While Pepe has a token supply of 42 trillion (420,690,000,000,000), $SPONGE’s is a relatively modest 40.4 billion (40,400,000,000). Those tokenomics make $SPONGE a psychologically more appealing token to trade for many.

Then there’s the fact that $SPONGE is up almost 100% at $0.0011 in the past 24 hours but Pepe is down 14%. However, the killer metric is liquidity.

The market cap of $SPONGE has since risen to $40 million but so too has its liquidity – now more than $11 million.

This means it is actually safer and likely more profitable to buy $SPONGE than Pepe, as Pepe’s lower liquidity and market depth means it is more prone to whales crashing the price. 99.54% of the $SPONGE liquidity is locked.

Also adding to the stampede of CEXs seeking listings and traders looking to buy the next big thing in meme coins is the fact that the largest wallet is vested for two years, providing yet more incentive for exchanges and traders to enter the market. The no.1 wallet holds 29% of supply.

Expert trader and analyst Captain Clutch told his followers to expect major marketing moves by the mysterious team behind $SPONGE to begin on Monday:

$SPONGE new ATH but so much further to go…. CEX listings incoming and huge marketing push starts this Monday…. $SPONGE has no limits https://t.co/PAxf34Lgsl pic.twitter.com/O4cfYGJIKj — Captain Clutch (@CaptClutchNFT) May 6, 2023

See our guide on how to buy $SPONGE token.

