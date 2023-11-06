LVMH’s monolithic eyewear division Thélios announced the acquisition of luxury brand Barton Perreira in a move to expand its portfolio of entry-level luxury sunglasses.

Founded in 2007, Los Angeles-based Barton Perreira has earned a devoted following for its handcrafted frames and timeless aesthetic. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Thélios CEO, Alessandro Zanardo, commented that the addition of Barton Perreira will contribute to strengthening the company’s leadership in luxury eyewear. He described Barton Perreira as “a true gemstone” in the industry known for its superb quality and craftsmanship.

The deal highlights the strategic importance of eyewear for LVMH and the wider luxury sector. It enables Thélios to selectively widen its distribution while leveraging LVMH’s expertise to propel Barton Perreira’s growth internationally.

Bringing A Cult Favorite into the Fold

Barton Perreira was founded in 2007 by designers Bill Barton and Patty Perreira who previously worked together at Oliver Peoples.

The brand has cultivated a devoted celebrity following with its handmade frames manufactured in Japan. Fans include A-list stars like Daniel Craig, Sandra Bullock, Demi Lovato, and Ryan Gosling.

With his trademark Barton Perreira “Joe” shades, Daniel Craig sported the brand in his last James Bond outing “No Time To Die”. This demonstrates the label’s cachet in luxury pop culture.

While largely concentrated in the U.S. currently, Barton Perreira offers major global growth potential through LVMH’s resources. Its high-end positioning makes it a strategic fit for Thélios’s portfolio.

Zanardo praised Barton Perreira’s commitment to uncompromising quality. Both founders will remain in their current roles after the acquisition is completed to preserve the brand’s identity.

Scaling Up Reach to Fuel Growth

Thélios gains an ideal brand to showcase its selective distribution network and specialty retail expertise.

The company can introduce Barton Perreira’s eyewear to the best optical boutiques internationally and via LVMH’s retail channels. This will greatly expand the label’s footprint beyond its handful of existing U.S. stores.

Moreover, LVMH’s marketing apparatus can raise Barton Perreira’s global profile and visibility. Its stellar market penetration and industry connections provide a launch pad to tap celebrity ambassadors and influencers.

Thélios also aims to roll out new Barton Perreira retail locations, starting with flagship stores in Europe. LVMH’s real estate capabilities will facilitate scaling up the brand’s direct-to-consumer presence.

With Thélios’s strategic guidance, manufacturing scale, and global reach, Barton Perreira has substantial room for growth, especially across Europe and Asia.

The fusion of LVMH’s resources with Barton Perreira’s product excellence makes this acquisition a strong value-creation opportunity. It offers tremendous potential to elevate Barton Perreira into the top echelon of luxury eyewear labels worldwide.

Consolidating LVMH’s Eyewear Leadership

LVMH has been aggressively expanding its eyewear operations to tap into the fast-growing luxury optics segment for a long time.

The global eyewear market is forecast to reach $246 billion by 2030, presenting a massive window for the company founded by Bernard Arnault to extend its dominance. Eyewear also serves as an entry point to introduce younger or first-time buyers to LVMH’s brands. This acquisition builds on previous deals to enrich the group’s eyewear ecosystem.

Thélios provides LVMH strategic control rather than licensing brands to third parties. Centralizing design and production enables tighter coordination between eyewear lines and fashion houses.

In September this year, Thélios acquired French brand Vuarnet which also caters to high-end eyewear consumers. Further deals are likely as LVMH seeks to enhance its eyewear scale and expertise.

The Barton Perreira purchase affirms LVMH’s ambition to lead the luxury eyewear market globally. By selectively acquiring strong niche players, the group is strengthening its portfolio breadth and manufacturing capabilities.

This strategy ensures LVMH’s eyewear business can fully leverage market growth in the coming decade.

Preserving the Brand’s Legacy is a Key Goal for LVMH

According to Zanardo, LVMH plans to preserve Barton Perreira’s unique identity during this next expansion phase. Keeping the founders in place provides important continuity and ensures that the brand’s legacy remains untouched.

LVMH has proven adept at striking the right balance between integrating acquired brands and maintaining their independence. This will be vital to retain Barton Perreira’s creative spirit.

The founders’ leadership was instrumental in cultivating the brand’s distinctive aesthetic. Hence LVMH will be careful to retain Barton Perreira’s DNA throughout the integration process.

With Thélios investing to upgrade manufacturing facilities, respecting Barton Perreira’s heritage will ensure that production quality remains top-notch.

Overall, LVMH’s record with previous acquisitions like Tiffany and Bulgari bodes well for integrating Barton Perreira successfully. This deal strengthens Thélios as a hub for premium eyewear creation.

By complementing Barton Perreira’s qualities with LVMH’s muscle, the acquisition fortifies Thélios’ portfolio while supporting the target brand’s long-term ascent.