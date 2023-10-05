Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The U.K.’s bustling £7.5 billion cloud services market has recently been under intense scrutiny, and today, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) takes the reins from Ofcom to further probe the potential anti-competitive practices of Amazon’s AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google.

These tech titans are responsible for a whopping 90% of the U.K.’s cloud revenues, with AWS and Microsoft alone amassing 80% between them.

Following Ofcom’s referral, we are investigating the supply of public cloud infrastructure services in the UK. Cloud services allow remote access to computing resources on demand and over a network. Read more: https://t.co/pOPX4F0Sn0 pic.twitter.com/7k3ikWBlE6 — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) October 5, 2023

Egress Fees and Interoperability: The Regulator’s Core Concerns

At the heart of the investigation lies the issue of “egress fees” – these non-transparent fees are charged when businesses wish to move their data out of the cloud and into a rival company.

Such costs can be a deterrent for companies wishing to switch providers.

Additionally, the issue of interoperability is also in the spotlight – some cloud giants allegedly make their products incompatible with rival services, causing significant complications for businesses trying a multi-cloud approach.

To further tie companies down, “committed spend discounts” are being offered, potentially anchoring businesses to a single vendor.

Notably, Microsoft’s software licensing practices are also under the microscope, there are murmurs about how the company might be leveraging its stronghold in the business software domain to make it pricier for businesses to run its applications on competitor clouds.

Such practices aren’t unfamiliar to the tech giant, as similar allegations have emerged from the European Union.

For now, Ofcom has sidestepped from making direct conclusions, leaving the ball in the CMA’s court.

Tech Titans Respond: Cooperation or Contestation?

It’s crucial to highlight that the CMA is still deciding which facets of Ofcom’s findings to delve deeper into – this information is expected to be released in a separate report.

Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS, the primary subjects of this investigation, have responded rather diplomatically, with both tech behemoths having voiced their intention to cooperate “constructively” with the CMA.

While Microsoft is no stranger to the CMA style interrogations, having recently navigated challenges with its $68.7 billion Activision acquisition, Amazon AWS took a firmer stance.

The e-commerce giant voiced its disagreement with Ofcom’s findings, suggesting a potential misinterpretation of the IT sector’s workings.

Considering the expanding global market share of cloud services – which experienced a 19% growth in 2022, soaring to $490.3bn and predicted to further burgeon by 21% this year – these investigations have vast implications.

Cloud computing is no longer a luxury but a necessity for businesses, and with AI developments, the demand for data center resources is ever-escalating.

The CMA’s investigation isn’t isolated – regulatory bodies in the EU, US, France, the Netherlands, and Japan are also examining potential monopolistic practices in the cloud computing sector.

Concerns over price inflation and monopolistic profit margins in a concentrated market have catalyzed these probes.

Global Implications: Beyond the UK Cloud Horizon

What does this mean for the future of the UK’s cloud market?

If the allegations hold water, and if AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google are found guilty of anti-competitive practices, the repercussions could be significant – market restructuring, fines, or mandates to modify business practices could be on the horizon.

Moreover, if barriers such as egress fees and interoperability challenges persist, the competitive landscape might stagnate. The already dominant players might further solidify their positions, stifling competition and innovation.

The CMA’s findings, expected by April 2025, will indeed be eagerly awaited by businesses, competitors, and consumers alike. The outcome might just reshape the cloud landscape not only in the UK but potentially set a precedent for global markets.