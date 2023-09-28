Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

In an unprecedented and highly publicized move, GameStop (GME), the renowned video game distributor, announced the immediate appointment of ‘King of Meme Stocks’ Ryan Cohen as its new CEO, chairman, and president. The catch? Cohen won’t be receiving any salary for his position.

For those unfamiliar with the freshly appointed name, Ryan Cohen is a billionaire activist inventor who is no stranger to GameStop.

He’s the genius behind the massive online pet supply store, Chewy, which he co-founded in 2011, and over the years, Cohen transformed Chewy into a behemoth, generating annual revenues of a staggering $3.5 billion.

In 2017, he made headlines by selling the company to PetSmart for a whopping $3.4 billion.

By the end of 2020, Cohen had shifted his focus to GameStop, investing around $76 million, securing a 13% stake, and calling for a restructuring of the once-struggling brick-and-mortar retailer. And his entrance into GameStop’s corporate echelon was nothing short of cinematic.

In January 2021, his association with the company coincided with the Reddit-fueled stock squeeze rally that saw GameStop’s stock price skyrocket, thanks in part to the subreddit r/wallstreetbets.

His calculated involvement transformed him into a veritable legend with retail investors, giving him the moniker of the “king of meme stocks.”

Cohen Takes Helm at GameStop: Why the Appointment Matters For GME

The CEO announcement comes on the heels of GameStop firing its previous CEO, Matthew Furlong, three months ago.

With Cohen already wearing the hat of the executive chairman, many speculated his future ascendance to the top post.

His appointment, as expected, triggered a surge in GameStop’s share price, with an impressive 6% increase in premarket trading immediately following the news.

What makes Cohen’s latest role so intriguing, apart from his refusal to accept compensation, is the transition he has planned for GameStop.

GameStop is still a traditional video game store franchise with a declining presence in a world dominated by digital game stores and marketplaces. Cohen’s attempts to turn the company around have had minor successes, including a slight rise in revenue and narrowing losses in Q2 of this year.

Challenges and Forward Momentum: Can Cohen Rejuvenate GameStop?

Despite Cohen’s advice and its recent stock rally, GameStop’s financial health hasn’t seen a consistent upswing.

While there have been occasional moments of triumph, the overall trajectory hasn’t matched the public fervor surrounding its stock GME.

However, with Cohen at the helm, a turnaround may still be on the horizon. Given his history with Chewy and his knack for ecommerce, there’s growing anticipation for GameStop’s deeper dive into the digital marketplace.

Unmasked: A Glimpse into Ryan Cohen’s Legacy

Hailing from Canada, Cohen, at just 38, boasts a jaw-dropping net worth of $3.2 billion, but his initial foray into the business world started at the tender age of 15, and he has been making waves ever since.

Cohen’s bold business strategies and investments, coupled with his ability to understand consumer needs, have cemented his reputation as a visionary – yet, beyond his achievements, his decision to assume the CEO role without compensation signifies his confidence in GameStop’s potential and his commitment to its resurgence.

Therefore such a move is not just a PR strategy; it’s a bold statement of intent – signalling that GameStop’s journey in the year ahead is bound to be anything but ordinary.