Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

LinkedIn is extraordinarily popular among professionals and is among the top 10 choices for advertisers, but few know how to create a perfect LinkedIn business page for your business. Creating a LinkedIn business page is relatively easy but designing it well enough to drive interest and support recruitment efforts can be much more difficult if you don’t know what you’re doing.

LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft and the segment’s revenues hit a new record high and surpassed $15 billion in the fiscal year 2023. The social network’s membership growth has been rising for eight consecutive quarters which highlights its growth potential and importance for companies looking to create their business page on the platform.

While companies create a business page on social media sites like Facebook and also use platforms like Twitter to communicate with consumers, LinkedIn business pages are also gaining traction. Also, it is used by institutions like universities

What Is a LinkedIn Business Page?

According to LinkedIn, “LinkedIn Pages provide a platform for companies, universities, and high schools to share information about their brand with visitors and followers.”

While the usual LinkedIn profile might be good enough for most individuals, companies create a LinkedIn business page to not only post new job opportunities and connect with a vast and diverse talent pool on the platform – but also to promote their products and services.

There are multiple benefits of creating a LinkedIn business page which we would discuss later in this article – along with the tips to design a successful profile.

Why Is Creating a LinkedIn Business Page Essential?

LinkedIn is popular among professionals and the platform has 930 million members spread across 200 countries.

It is especially quite popular in the US where it has almost 200 million users while India comes second with 101 million users.

A LinkedIn business page could help a company with recruitment and can also be used for brand building. It is also emerging as a good way to promote products and services. Here are a few more reasons why creating a business page on LinkedIn is so essential for companies

59.1% of users on LinkedIn are aged between 25 to 34. By having a LinkedIn business page, a company can have access to this lucrative target market of professionals. LinkedIn also provides insights into the content that’s trending among your target market.

Importantly, 65 million business decision-makers are on LinkedIn which makes it pertinent to have a business page on the platform.

It’s a fast-growing platform and an estimated 3 new people join the platform every second.

According to Demand Sage, 73% of buyers are more interested in salespersons reaching them via LinkedIn.

LinkedIn’s internal data suggests that 40% of LinkedIn users engage with a page organically every week. Also, every month LinkedIn members interact with pages 2 billion times.

It is therefore no wonder that 58.4 million companies are listed on LinkedIn.

Benefits of a Having a LinkedIn Business Page

There are multiple benefits of having a LinkedIn business page and it can complement a company’s page on other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Notably, while platforms like Facebook and Instagram are fun-oriented, LinkedIn is specifically for professionals even as some celebrities have also started using the platform.

LinkedIn as a platform is designed to facilitate networking which makes it an important channel for companies to communicate with prospective employees as well as customers. The fact that it has so many decision-makers makes it all the more important for having a business page, especially for companies who intend to do business-to-business (B2B) marketing.

Moreover, there are over a million people on LinkedIn who have listed “thought leaders” in their profiles. While not every one of these might be a thought leader in a strict sense – it undeniably has multiple genuine thought leaders whom companies might want to connect with through their business page.

Incidentally, marketers consider it quite important to connect with thought leaders and according to a 2020 Thought Leadership Report by Survey Monkey, 66% of marketers consider it a “top priority.”

The survey showed that marketers benefited from thought leadership with 71% saying they saw an increase in website traffic while 62% benefiting from lead generation.

Some of the other social media platforms might help better connect with end consumers, it is a much better platform to connect with businesses and professionals.

Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a LinkedIn Business Page

Now that we understand why creating a LinkedIn business page is important, let’s dive into how you can easily create it in easy steps.

Login to Your LinkedIn Account

First of all, you need to log in to your LinkedIn account and go to the home page. On the upper right side is the “For Business” tab which has the “Create a company page” option. Upon selecting that option, you would be diverted to the setup page for creating a LinkedIn business page.

Select the Page That Best Suits Your Business

LinkedIn provides three options when you try to create a business page. These are:

Company page which can be for a small, medium, as well as a large company

Showcase page where you can create a sub-page associated with an existing page

Education Institution page which is meant for schools and universities.

Once you select the “Company page” you would need to fill in the required details including the name, website, organization size, and logo. Importantly, it asks the user to certify that they are the authorized representative of the company.

The key part of this step is to select the company’s LinkedIn address properly as it would help in visibility and search.

Make Your LinkedIn Business Page Stand Out from Competition

Once you create a business page for your company you need to ensure that it stands out and portrays a strong image of your brand. Stress what makes your business unique and add flare wherever you can such as in the business’ banner. Make sure to make it interesting but keep it professional.

Take Steps to Increase the Follower Count

You might also need to do some marketing initially to attract more followers to your LinkedIn business page. One of the low-hanging fruits would be to engage with existing employees and customers on LinkedIn and also request them to follow the page. Employees can also add the company business page to their own profile. LinkedIn has trends like any other social media and tapping into them could be great for your page and business.

It is advisable to update the LinkedIn business page to reflect any changes in the organization. Also, posting regularly would help in better engagement with the target audience and followers as long as they are quality posts. Make sure that you are posting something that other professionals will enjoy reading or get something useful out of. This will drive engagement and interest in your business and could potentially bring in leads or strong recruits.

How to Design Your LinkedIn Business Page for Success

After creating a LinkedIn Business page, you also need to take further steps to make it successful. This entails taking some simple steps like adding a cover image and an impressive summary. It would also be prudent to add relevant keywords to the summary as it would help with discoverability in search engines.

The page should be engaging for users and provide all the relevant information. While posting frequently is important, the posts should be helpful and interesting for your target audience.

Tips for Maintaining and Growing Your LinkedIn Business Page

The posts on the LinkedIn page should be in accordance with the business goals that you strive to achieve. For instance, if you are looking at hiring more employees, the posts should be in that direction. Similarly, if the objective is to promote the products and services it should reflect in the posts.

Also, in order to further grow the following on your LinkedIn page, you can take the following steps.

Using LinkedIn ads to promote your page

Create an online campaign to get more people to follow your LinkedIn page. You might also ask existing subscribers on other social media platforms to follow your LinkedIn page.

Adding a “Follow us on LinkedIn” button to your website as well as other online marketing campaigns

Is a LinkedIn Business Page Worth It for My Business?

A LinkedIn business page is definitely worth your time and efforts if you are a B2B company and a Content Marketing Institute report in 2020 found that in the previous 12 months, 96% of B2B marketers used LinkedIn to distribute their content.

According to a Nielson study, Brands were perceived to be “more professional” (92%), “more intelligent” (74%), “higher quality” (59%), and “more respectable” (59%) when their ad was seen on the LinkedIn platform.”

Also, having a functional LinkedIn business page might be of help to companies that are looking to hire more employees.

According to WebFx, the average cost per click for a LinkedIn ad is $5.26 which is over five times that of Facebook.

While some companies might not find it worthwhile to have a LinkedIn business page, it is helpful for most companies irrespective of the size – especially for building a professional online presence.

References

LinkedIn

Statista

Demand Sage

LinkedIn

Survey Monkey