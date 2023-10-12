Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Henry is a managing editor and writer at Business2Community.com with a passion for writing and…

Sam is a financial and business journalist with a focus on business and cryptocurrency market…

In an industry marked by relentless innovation and capital-intensive projects, Didi Global Inc.’s autonomous driving unit has received a significant financial push to help accelerate its landmark move toward building autonomous vehicles (AV) in China.

Announced on Thursday, Didi’s self-driving arm secured up to $149 million in investment.

This move isn’t just a testament to Didi’s ambitious plans but is indicative of a broader trend of tech-mobility-government collaboration in China.

Driving into the Future: Didi’s $149 Million Leap

#DiDiAutonomousDriving receives an investment from GAC Group worth up to US$149 million, a new step in expediting the development of autonomous driving technology for commercial use. Check out more 👉https://t.co/U3sZwgIyuo#AutonomousDriving pic.twitter.com/GlIDeKluj5 — DiDi (@DiDiGlobal) October 12, 2023

The funding originates from Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, specifically its wholly-owned subsidiary, GAC Capital Co Ltd, and the Guangzhou Development District Investment Group Co Ltd.

This substantial investment is poised to bolster Didi’s research, development, and commercialization endeavors.

As the Chief Technology Officer of Didi and the CEO of Didi Autonomous Driving, Zhang Bo commented that the alliance with GAC Group, a leader in the automotive world and a trailblazer in the global new energy sector, represents a robust strategic partnership.

Such collaboration will likely “accelerate the construction of an open, sustainable, and mixed dispatching network for shared mobility,” he remarked.

Guangzhou’s Big Bet on Autonomous Mobility

Didi Autonomous Driving isn’t a nascent player making tentative steps in the autonomous driving scene, the unit already manages Robotaxi services in specific zones of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, and Shanghai.

Employing a hybrid dispatch model, these Robotaxi services merge autonomous and human-driven vehicles, a service that Didi proudly states has been safely operational for a consecutive 1,200 days.

Backing from local governments, as evident in Didi’s case, is crucial for tech firms aiming to launch robotaxis on Chinese roads.

Given Didi’s freshly secured ties with Guangzhou’s government-affiliated investors, industry insiders predict swift progress in the robotaxi deployments, especially within the bustling metropolis.

Didi’s autonomous unit, reminiscent of Uber’s AV division, has endured numerous challenges, including Beijing’s rigorous data security probes.

Yet, emerging resiliently from the tech and regulatory storms, the unit now showcases its potential, fortified with this new round of financing.

From City Streets to Investor Sheets: The Robotaxi Revolution

While significant, this investment isn’t an isolated move – when Didi established its autonomous vehicle subsidiary back in 2020, it aimed to be a counterpart to Uber’s AV unit.

However, shifts in China’s tech landscape, marked by regulatory crackdowns and fluctuating U.S.-China relations, created a challenging environment.

But with this latest influx of funds, the firm is poised to dig deeper into R&D, expedite commercialization of its technology, and further engage in open industry collaborations.

Last April, Didi set forth its ambition to debut self-made robotaxis, available 24/7 by 2025, this strategy involved partnerships with multiple Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Lincoln, BYD, Nissan, and Volvo.

The recent investment likely signifies an intensifying alliance, especially as Didi had earlier formed a joint venture with GAC’s electric vehicle subsidiary, Aion, to mass-produce plugged-in robotaxis.

The Bottom Line

China’s burgeoning autonomous vehicle industry is at a pivotal juncture, with Didi being a front-runner.

This latest influx of funds from entities affiliated with Guangzhou’s municipal government is not just a financial boost, it underscores the imperative of tech-mobility-government synergies for the future of transportation.

As Didi forges forward, it sets a precedent for collaborative efforts, striving for a safer, more efficient, and interconnected urban mobility landscape.